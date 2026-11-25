Marcos appoints new heads of MARINA, LTO, Railways

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed new heads of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Land Transportation Office (LTO) and Philippine National Railways (PNR).

Palace press officer Claire Castro announced the appointments in a press briefing on Tuesday, November 24. LTO chief Markus Lacanilao was appointed administrator of MARINA, while Naga City Administrator Noreen Bernadette San Luis was appointed LTO chief.

"Si Usec. Markus Lacanilao bilang administrator ng MARINA ay isang pagkilala sa kanyang kagalingan dahil ang Marina ay siyang pinaka-puso sa industriyang kinapapalooban ng 24,000 registered ships, 82 million passenger trips, by sea every year," Castro said.

(The appointment of Usec. Markus Lacanilao as MARINA Administrator is a recognition of his competence, as MARINA serves as the very heart of an industry encompassing 24,000 registered ships and 82 million sea passenger trips every year.)

Additionally, Jorjette Aquino has been named the new general manager of the PNR.

Other details of the appointments will be revealed by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon on November 25.