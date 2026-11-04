Supreme Court rejects Romualdez bid to stop Ombudsman probe

The logo of the Supreme Court at the Supreme Court Building in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the petition of detained former House Speaker Martin Romualdez challenging the preliminary investigation conducted by the Office of the Ombudsman over his plunder charge.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 4, the high court ruled that Romualdez’s petition for certiorari had become moot following the formal filing of criminal charges against him before the Sandiganbayan.

Romualdez challenged the preliminary investigation conducted by the Ombudsman, raising objections to the anti-graft body's application for a preliminary hold departure order and a freeze order against him, as well as the alleged inclusion of inadmissible evidence. Romualdez filed the petition on July 31.

The high tribunal also denied the lawmaker's prayer for a temporary restraining order and a writ of preliminary injunction, which aimed to halt the Ombudsman from proceeding with the preliminary investigation.

“The SC ruled that the petition has become moot, or no longer needs to be resolved, because a plunder charge had already been filed against Romualdez before the Sandiganbayan, where he was arraigned and pleaded not guilty,” the Supreme Court’s statement read.

“The SC also found no exceptional circumstances that would justify resolving the petition despite its having become moot,” it added.

Philstar.com has reached out to the Office of the Ombudsman for comment, but it has yet to reply.

Romualdez is currently detained at the Quezon City Jail in Payatas over a non-bailable plunder charge involving P7.44 billion linked to flood control projects.