Watchdog hits Cayetano's proposal for Filipinos to pay P170,000 each in debt

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano holds a press briefing at the Senate on Wednesday, claiming he did not know on Sunday night, May 10, whether Sen. Bato dela Rosa would come to the Senate.

MANILA, Philippines — A civil society watchdog said that Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano's suggestion to have Filipinos voluntarily contribute toward repaying the country's debt was "out of touch and insensitive" amid soaring inflation and the rising cost of living.

During the Senate budget deliberations on Monday, November 23, Cayetano put forward the idea of developing a mechanism to allow each citizen to pay their share of the country's P19.66 trillion debt, equivalent to around P170,000 each.

People's Budget Coalition spokesperson AJ Montesa told DZBB on Wednesday, November 25, that the organization was surprised to hear the suggestion during the budget hearing on Monday, saying that many Filipinos were unlikely to have such an amount at their disposal.

The spokesperson also said that referring only to debt-per-capita ratios was a misleading way of framing debt.

The debt-per-capita measure divides a country's debt by its population and was Cayetano's basis for the P170,598.03 figure mentioned during the hearing. The ratio notably takes into consideration volatile economic factors like inflation and foreign currency exchange rates, recent movements in both of which have sparked fears of stagflation.

Headline inflation rose to 7.8% in October 2026. The peso-dollar exchange rate, meanwhile, has lingered near the P64:$1 mark, opening at P63.67 to the dollar on Wednesday.

Evaluating how a country's debt compares to its gross domestic product, or the value of finished goods and services rendered within its borders, was a better way to determine a country's ability to pay, Montesa said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. originally aimed to lower the country's debt-to-GDP ratio from 60% to 51% by the end of his term. The ratio, however, hit a 22-year high of 66.99% in November 2026.

"Bumaliktad pa doon sa target natin ang naging achievement ng Marcos administration dahil nga mali ang paggastos natin ng pera. So, lumolobo 'yong utang natin. Hindi napupunta ('yong pera) sa tamang paggastos. 'Yong economy natin, humihina ... Our indicators are very bad," Montesa said.

(Our achievement under the Marcos administration has gone in the opposite direction of our target because we have been spending our money improperly. So, our debt continues to balloon. The money is not being spent properly. Our economy is weakening ... Our indicators are very bad.)

He added that a higher debt-to-GDP ratio could be acceptable if loans are used "correctly" because debt can sometimes be necessary during economic crises. However, reports of slowing economic growth, rising inflation and currency depreciation raise concerns about the country's financial condition.

In addition to record-high inflation and sluggish growth, the Philippines' dollar reserves fell to $98 billion in October 2026, prompting Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr. to describe the situation as "scary" during the Senate budget hearing on Tuesday, November 24.

He later said that the $98-billion level was still “a bit safe” because it was equivalent to six months of imports and “three times the country’s short-term debt."

Dollar reserves affect economic factors like inflation by stabilizing a country's currency and promoting price stability, especially for goods purchased in dollars, such as fuel and certain food items. Fuel and food costs were the top contributors to inflation in October.