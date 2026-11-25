Senate ends 13-hour budget deliberations past midnight

This file photo shows the Senate building in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — The second day of the Senate's budget deliberations for the 2027 national budget ended early Wednesday morning, November 25, after starting Tuesday afternoon.

The budget deliberations ran for 13 hours, starting at 1 p.m. on November 24 and ending at 2:17 a.m. November 25.

The late-night session is part of a compressed schedule to pass the 2027 General Appropriations Bill before Congress adjourns in mid-December. The total national budget for 2027 amounts to P7.2 trillion.

During the 13-hour deliberations, the Senate finance panel sponsored the following agencies’ proposed budget:

Office of the President (P10 billion)

Department of Foreign Affairs (P851 million)

Department of Tourism (P3.4 billion)

Department of Science and Technology (P30 billion)

Department of Trade and Industry (P8.9 billion)

Department of Energy (P2 billion)

Department of Education (P915 billion)

Civil Service Commission (P3.1 billion)

Presidential Communications Office (P2.4 billion)

The budget deliberations will continue on Wednesday at 2 p.m.