Number of Pinoy families who consider themselves poor unchanged — OCTA

Children sorting through garbage at a slums along the shoreline of Baseco Beach in Manila on Sept. 28, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — Private polling firm OCTA Research reported that about 9.8 million Filipino families considered themselves poor in October 2026, noting that self-rated poverty remained statistically unchanged from the firm's previous findings in July 2026.

Although the nominal figures for October were lower than the previous quarter's rates, the firm said that the differences should not be interpreted as declines.

The firm said that the differences fell within the survey's margin of error of ±3 percentage points, meaning that there were no significant differences between the data sets.

Self-rated poverty stood at 37% in OCTA's Tugon ng Masa results for the third quarter of 2026.

Mindanao had the highest rate of self-reported poverty at 56%, followed by the Visayas at 49%. The median amount reported as lacking among families identifying as poor was around P5,000.

Self-rated hunger, meanwhile, was reported at 22%, well above the 17% recorded in March 2026.

Low- to very-low-income families were particularly affected, with 49% reporting that they had experienced hunger. Across major areas, self-rated hunger was most prevalent in the National Capital Region and the Visayas, at 29% each.

However, food poverty, which refers to the struggle to obtain sufficient food, was highest in Mindanao at 54%.

Among socioeconomic classes, low- to very-low-income households similarly reported the highest food poverty rate, underlining their continued vulnerability to food hardship.

Overall food inflation eased slightly to 6.4% from 6.8% in October 2026, but faster increases were still seen in the prices of rice and corn.

Combined, the crops have accounted for more than 92% of agricultural losses attributed to the Super El Niño so far.

These and other damages will be reflected in the Philippine Statistics Authority's November 2026 inflation data, scheduled for release on December 4.