ICC spox: Prosecution expects 100 witnesses in Duterte trial

Former President Rodrigo Duterte appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, for the first time as proceedings over his administration’s “war on drugs” move forward.

MANILA, Philippines — The prosecution of the International Criminal Court (ICC) expects to call 100 witnesses in the crimes against humanity trial against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In an online press briefing, ICC Spokesperson Oriane Maillet said the prosecution may call the 100 witnesses over the course of the trial, which is set to commence on November 30.

"After the prosecution's case, the defense will have the opportunity to present its own evidence and its own witnesses," Maillet said.

"Once all the evidence has been heard, the judges will deliberate and issue a judgment deciding whether to acquit or convict the accused," she added.

Maillet added that more than 500 victims have been authorized to participate in the trial proceedings through three legal representatives, who will present their views and concerns as the trial progresses.

"The court also has a legal obligation to protect victims and witnesses, and depending on the circumstances of each individual, the judges may order protective measures to safeguard the security and the well-being of these witnesses," Maillet said.

Duterte stands accused of crimes against humanity, specifically murder and attempted murder, allegedly committed between November 2011 and March 2019.

The charges span his tenure as mayor of Davao City, as well as the anti-drug operations carried out during his presidency.

On November 30, Duterte is expected to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty before the chamber.