Obstruction raps vs Atong Ang's lawyer dismissed — DOJ spox

Charlie “Atong” Ang files criminal charges before the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor's Office on July 3, 2025 against Julie “Dondon” Patidongan and Alan Bantiles for false accusations related to the case of missing sabungeros.

MANILA, Philippines — Prosecutors have dismissed the obstruction of justice complaints against lawyer Caroline Cruz, one of the legal counsels of fugitive tycoon Atong Ang, Department of Justice spokesperson Polo Martinez said.

In an ambush interview with reporters on Tuesday, November 24, Martinez confirmed that the complaints against Cruz, six others and several Jane and John Does had been dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

"This case has been since been dismissed by the DOJ's panel prosecutors upon a finding na kulang po 'yung ebidensya (lack of evidence) to charge her currently in court," Martinez said.

The obstruction of justice complaint was previously filed by several families of the missing sabungeros.

According to the families, Cruz allegedly offered or gave them cash to discourage them from attending court hearings and pursuing criminal cases against fugitive businessman Atong Ang.

On October 30, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 175 issued an arrest warrant against Ang and former police officer Ryan Jay Orapa over the Manila Arena case.

Martinez explained that Ang was not previously implicated in the Manila Arena case.

Ang was later included as a respondent after prosecutors amended the information to include him. The court subsequently found probable cause, which led to the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Ang has been in hiding since January 2026, after courts in Laguna and Batangas issued arrest warrants against him in connection with the missing sabungeros cases. He has not been arrested since then.