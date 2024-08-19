Alice Guo fled the Philippines; traveled to Malaysia and Singapore — Risa Hontiveros

^

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 19, 2024 | 4:00pm
Alice Guo fled the Philippines; traveled to Malaysia and Singapore
This photo shows dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has fled the Philippines and has traveled to Malaysia and Singapore, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said on Monday.

"I am now in receipt of information that in fact this person was already out of the country on July 18, 2024 to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,"  Hontiveros said in a Senate session. 

According to Hontiveros, Guo entered Malaysia at 12:17 p.m., having left the Philippines on July 17.

"Mr. President, hindi po pwede ipagkaila na siya ito dahil po match na match po ito sa kanyang Philippine passport na ifaflash ko ngayon," Hontiveros said.

(Mr. President, it cannot be mistaken that this is her because it matches the Philippine passport I am flashing now,) 

Hontiveros said that Guo has also traveled to Singapore to meet her parents, Lin Wen Yi at Guo JianZhong.  

The senator chided local officials who allowed this to happen, saying that Guo could not have escaped without the aid of authorities. 

Philstar
