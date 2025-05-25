With Marcos in Malaysia, Bersamin, Remulla, Estrella take command

MANILA, Philippines — Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III have been assigned as government caretakers while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Malaysia from May 26 to 27.

The announcement came days after Marcos ordered a sweeping reorganization of his Cabinet, directing all secretaries to submit courtesy resignations in the wake of his senatorial slate’s weak survey performance ahead of the 2025 midterm polls.

In previous overseas trips, the president has typically appointed the vice president or a senior Cabinet member to act as officer-in-charge.

However, with Marcos’ relationship with Vice President Sara Duterte strained and several Cabinet posts under evaluation, he has instead assigned key allies to temporarily oversee executive functions.

Bersamin, a former chief justice and now executive secretary, has long been regarded as one of Marcos’ most trusted officials. Remulla and Estrella are also perceived to be part of the president’s inner circle.

The president is expected to participate in nine high-level engagements during the summit in Kuala Lumpur, including meetings with parliamentarians, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, ASEAN Youth leaders and the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration.

Malaysia holds the ASEAN chairmanship this year while the Philippines is set to assume the role in 2026. — with a report from Jean Mangaluz