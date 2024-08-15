Alice Guo still in the Philippines, preparing motion — lawyer

Sen. Risa Hontiveros resumes the probe on Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s alleged involvement in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations on May 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The lawyer of Alice Guo said on Wednesday he has been assured by the dismissed mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, that she remains in the Philippines.

Guo’s legal counsel Stephen David surmises she is in the “central Philippines.”

“She told me that she is still in the Philippines, she assured me of that. And of course, I believe in the capacity of our [Bureau of] Immigration to safeguard our ports. As of now, no Alice Guo has been apprehended in any of our ports,” David said, noting that they were able to talk to each other via video call.

Though communicating only via Zoom and phone calls, David said he continues to convince Guo to surface and face the Senate investigation and other legal proceedings in connection with the allegations against her over Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO).

David said that as he observed during their video call, Guo lost weight, looked stressed and was in a somber mood.

The lawyer said he is now preparing Guo’s motion for reconsideration on her dismissal by the Office of the Ombudsman.

“The MR is a prerequisite so that we can elevate the case before the Court of Appeals through a petition for review,” David said over One PH’s “One Balita Pilipinas.”

He said Guo was disheartened by the ombudsman’s ruling but hopes that her camp can answer appropriately through its pleadings and motions for them to be able to “show their defense and the merit of her situation.”

The Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday removed Guo from service due to her alleged involvement in the illegal activities of a POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

— Elizabeth Marcelo, Mayen Jaymalin, Romina Cabrera