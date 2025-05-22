Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo Been star in 'Our Movie' series

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actors Namkoong Min and Jeon Yeo-been lead the cast of the upcoming drama show "Our Movie."

Min plays Lee Je-ha, the son of famous filmmaker who is trying to avoid the so-called "sophomore slump" after his first film debuts to huge success.

He casts terminally ill aspiring actress Lee Daeum (portrayed by Yeo-been), which surprises many in the industry.

"As they struggle to complete the film, the two form an unexpected bond, growing closer and working through past traumas together in this moving story of love and friendship," the series' synopsis goes.

Co-starring in the 12-episode series are Lee Seol as another actress Chae Seo-young and Seo Hyun-woo as producer Boo Seung-won.

Min is best known appearing in shows like "My Dearest," "Awaken," "The Veil," "One Dollar Lawyer," "Hot Stove League," "Doctor Prisoner," "The Undateables," "Distorted," and "Good Manager," among others.

Yeo-been rose to fame in the movie "After My Death," following it up with "Night in Paradise," "Cobweb," "Harbin," and "Dark Nuns," as well as the shows "Vincenzo" and "A Time Called You."

"Our Movie" directed by Lee Jung-hum, based on a story by Han Ga-eun and Kang Kyung-min, begins streaming on Disney+ on June 13.

