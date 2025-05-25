^

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 5:47pm
Marcos off to ASEAN Summit in Malaysia
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with First Lady Liza Marcos at Villamor Airbase as they leave for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for the 46th ASEAN Summit.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left the Philippines on Sunday, May 25, for Malaysia to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit.

Accompanying the president are First Lady Liza Marcos, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque, Presidential Communications Office Secretary Jay Ruiz and Mindanao Development Authority Secretary Leo Magno.

Marcos departed for Kuala Lumpur from Villamor Airbase in Pasay City at 2:21 p.m.

Aside from the ASEAN Summit, Marcos will also attend the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Summit scheduled for May 26 to 27, 2025.

In his departure speech, Marcos said that he would join the ASEAN leaders in discussions on regional and global issues, which include the South China Sea and how to respond to the United States’ new tariff policy.

Marcos also said he intends to highlight the Philippines’ commitment to the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

“I will also highlight the Philippines’ commitment to the development of a common regional framework for ethical and responsible AI or Artificial Intelligence aligned with ASEAN values,” Marcos said.

While Marcos is in Malaysia, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III have been assigned as government caretakers.

