Disney teases Ji Chang Wook, EXO's D.O. in 'The Manipulated'

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Disney+ teased its upcoming slate of Korean content, including a first look of Ji Chang-wook and D.O. in "The Manipulated."

The Korean division of the Walt Disney Company held an open house for the streaming platform at its Gangnam headquarters to reveal its original K-drama lineup for the remainder of 2025.

Among these were first stills of Ji Chang-wook and EXO's D.O., or Doh Kyung-soo, as the characters Yo-han and Tae-jung, respectively.

"A man wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime discovers that a mysterious figure orchestrated his downfall. Fueled by vengeance, he will set out to make the other pay," a brief synopsis for the show goes.

"The Manipulated," also starring Lee Kwang-soo and Jo Yoon-su, is yet to have an official release date.

Other shows that Disney+ teased were "Tempest," "The Murky Stream," "Hunter with a Scalpel," "Our Movie," "Low Life," "Good Boy" led by Park Bo-gum, "Delusion" starring Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho, and "Made in Korea" featuring Hyun Bin's series comeback.

