^

Headlines

PAGASA: Scorching heat expected in 19 areas on May 25

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 9:21am
PAGASA: Scorching heat expected in 19 areas on May 25
Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Traffic and Parking Management Office carry bottled water while on duty in Alabang-Zapote Road on April 3, 2024.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Nineteen areas across the country may expect extreme heat on Sunday, May 25, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C)  to 46°C.

Temperatures in Dagupan City, Pangasinan may reach up to 46°C.

The following are other areas under the “danger” heat index:

  • Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas: 42°C
  • Baler (Radar), Aurora: 42°C
  • Casiguran, Aurora: 42°C
  • Cubi Point, Subic Bay: 42°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Infanta, Quezon: 42°C
  • MMSU Batac, Ilocos Norte: 42°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 42°C
  • Virac, Catanduanes: 42°C
  • Iba, Zambales: 43°C
  • ISU Echague, Isabela: 43°C
  • Sangley Point, Cavite City: 43°C
  • Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 43°C
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 43°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 44°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 44°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 45°C
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 45°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

PAGASA advised individuals in affected regions to maintain hydration, avoid direct exposure to the sun during the hottest parts of the day, and refrain from strenuous outdoor physical activities. These measures are crucial for preventing heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

ITCZ

Some areas may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). These include the Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan, Sorsogon, Albay, and Masbate.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the easterlies may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

EASTERLIES

ITCZ

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Panelo sees dismissal of VP impeach complaint

Panelo sees dismissal of VP impeach complaint

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo is confident that only two things will happen with the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec refutes &lsquo;17 million overvoters&rsquo; claim in 2025 midterm elections

Comelec refutes ‘17 million overvoters’ claim in 2025 midterm elections

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 22 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has dismissed as misleading the claim that 17 million voters overvoted during the 2025 midterm...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Reelected Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has expressed confidence that the emerging Duterte bloc in the Senate will get more than enough...
Headlines
fbtw

BGC robbers to languish in jail, NCRPO vows

By EJ Macababbad | 10 hours ago
It won’t be long before the two robbery suspects who recently victimized two Korean nationals at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig are apprehended, Metro Manila’s police chief said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: 10-day registration period for BSKE

Comelec: 10-day registration period for BSKE

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said registration for the Dec. 1 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections will be...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tagle inherits Pope Leo&rsquo;s old titular diocese

Tagle inherits Pope Leo’s old titular diocese

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV yesterday appointed Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as the new titular of Albano, a suburbicarian diocese the pontiff...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to promote elderly-friendly tourism

Philippines to promote elderly-friendly tourism

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
With the goal of being inclusive to tourists and stakeholders regardless of age, the Department of Tourism and the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators weigh in on race for next leader

Senators weigh in on race for next leader

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
Senator-elect Vicente Sotto III, who is returning to the chamber in the 20th Congress, weighed in on the brewing race for...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG scholar graduates with top honors from USCGA

PCG scholar graduates with top honors from USCGA

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
A scholar of the Philippine Coast Guard graduated magna cum laude from the United States Coast Guard Academy.
Headlines
fbtw
Tutoring for 3 miilion students starts this school year

Tutoring for 3 miilion students starts this school year

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Free tutorial sessions for at least three million students struggling with functional literacy will start this school year,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with