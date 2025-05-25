PAGASA: Scorching heat expected in 19 areas on May 25

MANILA, Philippines — Nineteen areas across the country may expect extreme heat on Sunday, May 25, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C) to 46°C.

Temperatures in Dagupan City, Pangasinan may reach up to 46°C.

The following are other areas under the “danger” heat index:

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas: 42°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora: 42°C

Casiguran, Aurora: 42°C

Cubi Point, Subic Bay: 42°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C

Infanta, Quezon: 42°C

MMSU Batac, Ilocos Norte: 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 42°C

Virac, Catanduanes: 42°C

Iba, Zambales: 43°C

ISU Echague, Isabela: 43°C

Sangley Point, Cavite City: 43°C

Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 43°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 43°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 44°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 44°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 45°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 45°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

PAGASA advised individuals in affected regions to maintain hydration, avoid direct exposure to the sun during the hottest parts of the day, and refrain from strenuous outdoor physical activities. These measures are crucial for preventing heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

ITCZ

Some areas may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). These include the Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan, Sorsogon, Albay, and Masbate.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the easterlies may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.