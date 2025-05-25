â€˜Atin Itoâ€™ launches third civilian mission to West Philippine Sea

^

‘Atin Ito’ launches third civilian mission to West Philippine Sea

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 1:22pm
Atin Ito volunteers are now aboard the M/V Kapitan Felix Oca on May 25, 2025 as they gear up for their third civilian mission to the West Philippine Sea.
MANILA, Philippines — A third civilian mission to the West Philippine Sea organized by the Atin Ito coalition commenced early Sunday, May 25.

In a Facebook post, the volunteers said they departed Manila aboard the M/V Kapitan Felix Oca and are en route to El Nido, Palawan.

The same vessel will be used for the civilian mission to the West Philippine Sea, with arrival in Palawan expected on Monday.

Upon arrival, the group is set to hold a pre-departure musical event in El Nido before sailing toward the vicinity of Pag-asa Island, where a "sea concert" will take place.

On May 22, the Philippine Coast Guard said it would deploy vessels to ensure the safety of the volunteers.

This marks the coalition’s third civilian-led mission to the West Philippine Sea.

In 2023, the group completed its first supply run, with one of its boats breaking through Chinese blockades to reach Lawak Island on December 11.

Earlier, on May 16, the group’s 10-member advance team reached waters 25 to 30 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc. They delivered aid to 144 Filipino fisherfolk aboard six mother boats and 36 smaller fishing vessels.

The Philippines had previously filed an arbitration case against China over its sweeping claims in the South China Sea. In July 2016, the Hague tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, invalidating China’s nine-dash line claim. However, China continues to reject the ruling.

