Kim Kardashian leads legal drama 'All's Fair' cast

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-actress Kim Kardashian leads the cast of the upcoming legal drama "All's Fair" by Ryan Murphy on Disney+.

The streaming platform released a teaser trailer for the series involving a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice.

"Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks," goes the show's synopsis.

"In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game — they change it."

Co-starring with Kardashian — herself studying to be a licensed lawyer — are Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.

Showrunner Murphy also directed, wrote, and executive produced the series. Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts, and Paulson also executive produced as did Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner. — Video from Disney+ Philippines' YouTube channel

