^

Headlines

Panelo sees dismissal of VP impeach complaint

Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
May 25, 2025 | 12:00am
Panelo sees dismissal of VP impeach complaint
Philippines' Vice President Sara Duterte attends the campaign rally of senatorial candidates under the party of former Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte in Manila on May 8, 2025, ahead of the midterm elections.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo is confident that only two things will happen with the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte: either the complaint gets dismissed over legal issues or she gets acquitted in the event of a trial.

Panelo said the legality of the impeachment case filed by the House of Representatives in the Senate is expected to be resolved by the Supreme Court.

“As early as three months ago when the arrest warrant (against detained former president Rodrigo Duterte), I have been saying that I am not afraid of the impeachment. First, the impeachment has a problem. There is a legal issue pending before the Supreme Court,” he said.

Panelo noted that under the Constitution, only one impeachment complaint is allowed to be filed against Duterte in one year.

“Only one complaint is allowed within a year. What they filed was the fourth or fifth (impeachment case) after they consolidated the different complaints,” Panelo said.

Aside from this, he noted that there is also a question of whether the House of Representatives is a continuing body.

“They already ended, unlike the Senate, which is a continuing body as there are still 12 remaining senators. There is also a problem there. They (House) no longer have jurisdiction,” Panelo explained.

Panelo said it is for this reason why the counsels of the Vice President proposed a truce.

“In fact, it was my son who started this (proposed truce). We just have a truce. The senators can dismiss (the impeachment) on the two grounds I mentioned,” he revealed.

Panelo’s son Paolo is part of the defense team of the Vice President.

Aside from the legal infirmities of the impeachment, Panelo is confident the senators will vote to acquit Duterte in case the trial pushes through.

“They will dismiss the case. You know why? Because these are politicians. They will not go against the tide. The Filipinos do not want an impeachment. Even President Marcos said he will not meddle. That’s better,” he said.

Panelo also dismissed the prosecution’s claim that there is enough evidence to convict the Vice President.

“From the very beginning, I have been saying they have no evidence despite their claim on the confidential funds. The notice of disallowance (issued by the Commission on Audit) is not final. How in the world can you introduce evidence that is not yet final?” he said.

SARA DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cardinal Tagle inherits Pope Leo&rsquo;s old titular diocese

Cardinal Tagle inherits Pope Leo’s old titular diocese

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV has assigned Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to the titular church he previously held before being elected as p...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Reelected Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has expressed confidence that the emerging Duterte bloc in the Senate will get more than enough...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has written to the parties involved to prepare for the convening of the impeachment court...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ junks ex-president Duterte&rsquo;s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

DOJ junks ex-president Duterte’s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In a resolution dated May 13, the DOJ dismissed the malicious mischief and violation of domicile complaints filed by the detained...
Headlines
fbtw
Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
The Department of Justice has dismissed the criminal complaints filed by former president Rodrigo Duterte against former...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tagle inherits Pope Leo&rsquo;s old titular diocese

Tagle inherits Pope Leo’s old titular diocese

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Pope Leo XIV yesterday appointed Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as the new titular of Albano, a suburbicarian diocese the pontiff...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to promote elderly-friendly tourism

Philippines to promote elderly-friendly tourism

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
With the goal of being inclusive to tourists and stakeholders regardless of age, the Department of Tourism and the National...
Headlines
fbtw

BGC robbers to languish in jail, NCRPO vows

By EJ Macababbad | 1 hour ago
It won’t be long before the two robbery suspects who recently victimized two Korean nationals at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig are apprehended, Metro Manila’s police chief said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Senators weigh in on race for next leader

Senators weigh in on race for next leader

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Senator-elect Vicente Sotto III, who is returning to the chamber in the 20th Congress, weighed in on the brewing race for...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: 10-day registration period for BSKE

Comelec: 10-day registration period for BSKE

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections said registration for the Dec. 1 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections will be...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with