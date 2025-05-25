Panelo sees dismissal of VP impeach complaint

Philippines' Vice President Sara Duterte attends the campaign rally of senatorial candidates under the party of former Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte in Manila on May 8, 2025, ahead of the midterm elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo is confident that only two things will happen with the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte: either the complaint gets dismissed over legal issues or she gets acquitted in the event of a trial.

Panelo said the legality of the impeachment case filed by the House of Representatives in the Senate is expected to be resolved by the Supreme Court.

“As early as three months ago when the arrest warrant (against detained former president Rodrigo Duterte), I have been saying that I am not afraid of the impeachment. First, the impeachment has a problem. There is a legal issue pending before the Supreme Court,” he said.

Panelo noted that under the Constitution, only one impeachment complaint is allowed to be filed against Duterte in one year.

“Only one complaint is allowed within a year. What they filed was the fourth or fifth (impeachment case) after they consolidated the different complaints,” Panelo said.

Aside from this, he noted that there is also a question of whether the House of Representatives is a continuing body.

“They already ended, unlike the Senate, which is a continuing body as there are still 12 remaining senators. There is also a problem there. They (House) no longer have jurisdiction,” Panelo explained.

Panelo said it is for this reason why the counsels of the Vice President proposed a truce.

“In fact, it was my son who started this (proposed truce). We just have a truce. The senators can dismiss (the impeachment) on the two grounds I mentioned,” he revealed.

Panelo’s son Paolo is part of the defense team of the Vice President.

Aside from the legal infirmities of the impeachment, Panelo is confident the senators will vote to acquit Duterte in case the trial pushes through.

“They will dismiss the case. You know why? Because these are politicians. They will not go against the tide. The Filipinos do not want an impeachment. Even President Marcos said he will not meddle. That’s better,” he said.

Panelo also dismissed the prosecution’s claim that there is enough evidence to convict the Vice President.

“From the very beginning, I have been saying they have no evidence despite their claim on the confidential funds. The notice of disallowance (issued by the Commission on Audit) is not final. How in the world can you introduce evidence that is not yet final?” he said.