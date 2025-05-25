Malabon church forges â€˜spiritual bondâ€™ with Romeâ€™s St. Mary Major

Malabon church forges ‘spiritual bond’ with Rome’s St. Mary Major

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David standing before the image of the Virgin Mary,'Salus Populi Romani,' and the documents declaring the spiritual affinity between Rome's Basilica of St. Mary Major and the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Immaculate Conception in Malabon. on May 22, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A church in Malabon has established a spiritual bond with one of the four major basilicas in Rome.

The Mass marking the spiritual affiliation with the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore (St. Mary Major) was held on May 22 at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of the Immaculate Conception in Malabon.

“With the earnest favor of His Excellency the Diocesan Bishop, and with the most willing support of His Eminence the Cardinal Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, humbly presents prayers to Your Holiness that you deign to bestow the gift of a plenary Indulgence for the faithful who devoutly visit the Marian Shrine,” the document from the Apostolic Penitentiary read in Latin.

The mass was celebrated by Kalookan Bishop Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David.

The Byzantine icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary, “Salus Populi Romani,” was also displayed.

The church was granted the spiritual affinity by the Apostolic Penitentiary on Feb. 12, 2025, during the papacy of the late Pope Francis.

The Basilica of St. Mary Major is one of the first churches dedicated to the Virgin Mary. This church is where Francis was buried on April 26.

What is a bond of spiritual affinity. A bond of spiritual affinity refers to a special, non-physical connection established between two churches, typically a major basilica in Rome and a local church.

This bond allows the local church to share in certain spiritual benefits and privileges traditionally associated with the Roman basilica.

It grants the faithful who visit the local church the opportunity to gain the same plenary indulgences that would be available if they made a pilgrimage to the major basilica in Rome.

According to the website of St. Mary Major, it has established spiritual communion with 300 Marian shrines across the world.

The first church in the Philippines to establish a bond of affinity with the Basilica of St. Mary Major is the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary of Manaoag in Pangasinan.