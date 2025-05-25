DOJâ€™s Remulla open to being reassigned

DOJ’s Remulla open to being reassigned

This photo shows a picture of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla during a press briefing with reporters on Jan. 16, 2024.

Acuzar bids farewell to DHSUD; tourism groups back Frasco

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla said he is open to a possible new role or reassignment by President Marcos amid the overhaul of the Cabinet.

In a chance interview with reporters on Thursday following the submission of his courtesy resignation, Remulla said he understands Marcos’ aim to “recalibrate” his administration to make it more performance-driven, especially as the President has reached the middle of his term.

“That’s normal. This is to give him a free hand,” Remulla said.

Asked if he is prepared for the possibility of another post in the Marcos administration, Remulla answered in the affirmative.

“I’m a soldier. I serve the President. I’m at his beck and call and I serve at his pleasure. So I’m OK with it,” he said.

For Remulla, the Cabinet revamp is a welcome development as the President really needs to choose “the best people he trusts, to keep running the government with him.”

In an interview with One News’ “The Big Story” Friday night, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said more announcements on the Cabinet revamp can be expected on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, outgoing Human Settlements and Urban Development secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar bade farewell to his colleagues in the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and thanked President Marcos for giving him the opportunity to lead the agency for two years.

Acuzar will now serve as the presidential adviser on Pasig River Development, still holding the rank of Secretary.

During a press briefing on Friday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said there was no issue of corruption against Acuzar, but the reassignment might be because of “under delivery” as latter had set a very lofty target of one million socialized housing units per year under the 4PH Program.

In his statement, Acuzar admitted that the implementation of the 4PH Program was met with many challenges but that the program remains a vital tool for the administration.

On the other hand, tourism organizations have expressed their support for Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, who complied with Marcos’ order to resign.

Among those who declared they stood behind Frasco were the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), National Association of Independent Travel Agencies (NAITAS) and Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines (ATOP).

In her statement, NAITAS president Florence Rivera believed Frasco was “clearly doing the work and delivering results” and that she “should be allowed to continue, regardless of political noise.”

Frasco, formerly mayor of Liloan in Cebu, was the spokesperson for then Davao City vice mayor Sara Duterte before the latter won as Vice President.

PATA praised Frasco’s “dedication” during her tenure, which saw the establishment of the Philippine Experience Program regional road shows and the construction of Tourist Rest Areas in popular and emerging tourist destinations.

ATOP “(commended Frasco’s) tireless dedication, visionary direction, and steadfast commitment to promoting inclusive, sustainable, and innovative tourism across the country.”

Meanwhile, the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) yesterday backed the retention of Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

The CEAP said in a short period, Angara has effectively addressed numerous challenges facing the Philippine education system.

The group added that there is an urgent need for stability within the DepEd, “especially in these challenging times.”

“Education forms the bedrock of democracy, nurturing responsible and informed citizens. Therefore, it is crucial that the education sector remains insulated from political influences,” the CEAP added.

Leave old interests

As he takes over leadership of the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Greenpeace urged Secretary Raphael Lotilla to leave behind old interests when he headed the energy department.

Greenpeace said Lotilla’s track record on climate when he was energy secretary was less than desirable due to his aggressive moves to enable dangerous nuclear energy, promote fossil gas and reverse the moratorium on coal-fired power plants.

“We challenge Sec. Lotilla to leave behind these old interests, turn a new page under his new mandate and work to reverse the pro-nuclear and pro-fossil fuel stance of the administration,” Greenpeace Southeast Asia executive director Jasper Inventor said in a statement.

“We urge him to stay true to the mandate of the DENR to protect and conserve the environment for the welfare of present and future generations of Filipinos,” he said. — Ghio Ong, Emmanuel Tupas