^

Headlines

Comelec refutes ‘17 million overvoters’ claim in 2025 midterm elections

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 24, 2025 | 11:53am
Comelec refutes â€˜17 million overvotersâ€™ claim in 2025 midterm elections
Voters wait in line to mark their ballots in the mid-term election at a polling station in Manila on May 12, 2025. Millions of Filipinos headed to the polls May 12 in a mid-term election widely seen as a referendum on the explosive feud between President Ferdinand Marcos and impeached Vice President Sara Duterte.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has dismissed as misleading the claim that 17 million voters overvoted during the 2025 midterm elections, saying the figure refers to ballots with overvoted selections, not the number of voters.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia clarified that only around 1.3 million voters out of the 57 million who participated in the elections actually overvoted in the senatorial race.

He added that the oft-cited “17 million overvotes” merely represent the total number of uncounted votes across all senatorial selections due to overvoting.

“The 17 million overvotes refer to the votes not given to 12 senators, whoever they are,” Garcia explained.

A voter may select up to 12 candidates for senator. If they choose more than 12, the vote for that position is considered spoiled.

According to Comelec, this means that the 17 million figure needs to be divided among the 12 available senatorial slots to understand the actual number of overvoting incidents.

“Because of this, the 17 million ‘overvotes’ need to be divided among 12 to get the actual overvote incidents,” the poll body said in Filipino.

Garcia issued the clarification after former Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon questioned the numbers and cited data from the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections, which showed a total of 17,028,780 overvotes for senators.

The Comelec also said that overvoting in one race, such as for senators, does not affect the validity of votes cast for other positions on the same ballot.

Despite the issue, the 2025 midterm elections posted the highest voter turnout in Philippine midterm election history, with 82.20% or 57,350,968 out of 69,673,653 registered voters casting their ballots.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Reelected Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has expressed confidence that the emerging Duterte bloc in the Senate will get more than enough...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ junks ex-president Duterte&rsquo;s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

DOJ junks ex-president Duterte’s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In a resolution dated May 13, the DOJ dismissed the malicious mischief and violation of domicile complaints filed by the detained...
Headlines
fbtw

Armed robbery in BGC: South Korea warns nationals

By EJ Macababbad | 13 hours ago
The South Korean embassy has warned its citizens to be careful amid a “deteriorating crime situation” and “serious crimes” targeting Korean nationals.
Headlines
fbtw
More countries condemn&nbsp;latest China water cannon attack

More countries condemn latest China water cannon attack

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand issued separate statements yesterday condemning China’s latest water cannon...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Daldal nang daldal &lsquo;yan&rsquo;: Bersamin fires back at Rodriguez

‘Daldal nang daldal ‘yan’: Bersamin fires back at Rodriguez

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
It’s a verbal showdown between former and current executive secretaries (ES) as incumbent ES Lucas Bersamin hits...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mixed pump adjustments set next week

Mixed pump adjustments set next week

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
In the coming week, motorists can expect pump prices of petroleum products to move in opposite directions.
Headlines
fbtw
190 migrant workers with HIV at start of year

190 migrant workers with HIV at start of year

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health has reported 190 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infection involving migrant workers...
Headlines
fbtw
New law raises retirement benefits for DFA retirees

New law raises retirement benefits for DFA retirees

15 hours ago
Retired personnel of the Department of Foreign Affairs will soon receive higher monthly pensions after the enactment of Republic...
Headlines
fbtw
Not the first time: Mass courtesy resignations in the past presidencies

Not the first time: Mass courtesy resignations in the past presidencies

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
In a surprising move, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called on all of his Cabinet secretaries to resign following the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with