News from home: Delayed Saudi OFW payouts, 51% of Pinoy families feel poor

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said their counterparts in Saudi Arabia asked to defer a meeting , where the two countries were supposed to discuss paying back overseas Filipino workers their salaries owed to them for years.

The Philippine Consulate General in New York expressed their support for Filipino-American nurses who joined the strike for better wages and working conditions earlier this week, noting their “ indispensable role " during the health crisis.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said its embassies and consulates will continue to assist OFWs until the Department of Migrant Workers is ready to fully take over responsibilities. This means that the DFA will continue to fund all assistance provided to migrant workers.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will meet with the Filipino community in Switzerland and nearby European countries during his trip there this week. Marcos Jr., along with his economic team and business leaders, is participating in the World Economic Forum held in Davos, his second overseas trip in two weeks.

While at the forum, he plans to “soft launch” the proposed Maharlika Wealth Fund, which is still awaiting a green light from the Senate.