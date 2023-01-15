Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe 2022

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel (C) celebrates after winning the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The winner of Miss Universe 2022 is R'Bonney Gabriel from the USA, giving her country its record 9th crown, at the 71st Miss Universe pageant held in Louisiana's New Orleans in the United States.

The Filipino-American Gabriel is a sustainable fashion designer, sewing teacher, and model, and is actually the first-ever Filipino-American Miss USA.

Gabriel's winning response for the final question "If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?” was to become a transformational leader, and connected that to her fashion design background,

"I use fashion as a force for good. I’ve been cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I choose sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence," Gabriel said,

"It is so important to invest in others invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference," the newly crowned Miss Universe continued. "We all have something special and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change."

Amanda Dudamel from Venezuela followed Gabriel as first runner-up, and will take over in the event Gabriel is unable to perform her duties.

Dudamel is a model, psychologist, philanthropist, and a fashion designer like Gabriel as well; Venezuela's Miss Universe crowns remain at seven behind the USA's nine, and marked a 20th runner-up finish.

Making up the final placement is the Dominican Republics's Andreína Martínez as second runner-up.

Martínez was initially supposed to compete in Miss Universe 2021 had she not contracted COVID-19; this is the Dominican Republic's fifth runner-up finish.

Puerto Rico's Ashley Cariño and Curaçao's Gabriëla Dos Santos had made it to the Top 5 but were unable to obtain a runner-up finish.

The Philippines' Celeste Cortesi finished outside of the Top 16; ending a 12 year-long streak of the country making it to the semifinal round of Miss Universe.

RELATED: USA, Dominican Republic, Venezuela are Final 3 at Miss Universe 2022