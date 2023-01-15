^

Entertainment

Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe 2022

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 12:03pm
Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe 2022
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel (C) celebrates after winning the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14, 2023.
AFP / Timothy A. Clary

MANILA, Philippines — The winner of Miss Universe 2022 is R'Bonney Gabriel from the USA, giving her country its record 9th crown, at the 71st Miss Universe pageant held in Louisiana's New Orleans in the United States.

The Filipino-American Gabriel is a sustainable fashion designer, sewing teacher, and model, and is actually the first-ever Filipino-American Miss USA.

Gabriel's winning response for the final question "If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?” was to become a transformational leader, and connected that to her fashion design background,

"I use fashion as a force for good. I’ve been cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I choose sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence," Gabriel said,

"It is so important to invest in others invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference," the newly crowned Miss Universe continued. "We all have something special and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change."

Amanda Dudamel from Venezuela followed Gabriel as first runner-up, and will take over in the event Gabriel is unable to perform her duties.

Dudamel is a model, psychologist, philanthropist, and a fashion designer like Gabriel as well; Venezuela's Miss Universe crowns remain at seven behind the USA's nine, and marked a 20th runner-up finish.

Making up the final placement is the Dominican Republics's Andreína Martínez as second runner-up.

Martínez was initially supposed to compete in Miss Universe 2021 had she not contracted COVID-19; this is the Dominican Republic's fifth runner-up finish.

Puerto Rico's Ashley Cariño and Curaçao's Gabriëla Dos Santos had made it to the Top 5 but were unable to obtain a runner-up finish.

The Philippines' Celeste Cortesi finished outside of the Top 16; ending a 12 year-long streak of the country making it to the semifinal round of Miss Universe.

RELATED: USA, Dominican Republic, Venezuela are Final 3 at Miss Universe 2022

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE 2022
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Become my own person': Liza Soberano confirms moving to LA to pursue singing, acting

'Become my own person': Liza Soberano confirms moving to LA to pursue singing, acting

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Liza Soberano revealed that she has moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue acting and singing during her collaboration...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro glad after court denies Deniece Cornejo's appeal to cancel his bail

Vhong Navarro glad after court denies Deniece Cornejo's appeal to cancel his bail

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro is glad after the court denied the appeal of model Deniece Cornejo to cancel his bail that...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
ABS-CBN teleserye "Mars Ravelo's Darna" expressed their support to Celeste Cortesi after she wore the iconic Darna costume...
Entertainment
fbtw
End of Clarisostomo, Filay?: Viewers ask as 'Noli Me Tangere' ends on 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'&nbsp;

End of Clarisostomo, Filay?: Viewers ask as 'Noli Me Tangere' ends on 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Last night's episode of the hit, trending show "Maria Clara at Ibarra" ended on a bitter and sad note with the death of a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 3 days ago
Vilma Santos STARTED the New Year with a new title: Momsie Vi. This, as the veteran star and former congresswoman welcomed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Disney&rsquo;s Frozen comes to life on stage in Singapore

Disney’s Frozen comes to life on stage in Singapore

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
The hit Broadway musical Disney’s Frozen is set to land in Singapore, its first and only stop in Southeast Asia, from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gil Cuerva relishes process of looking and playing the part

Gil Cuerva relishes process of looking and playing the part

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
His pleasant demeanor, plus the height, and gift of the gab make Gil Cuerva an easy candidate and eventual choice to host...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Avatar 2' success proves cinema in post-pandemic 'resurgence' &mdash; Cameron

'Avatar 2' success proves cinema in post-pandemic 'resurgence' — Cameron

By Romain Fonsegrives | 22 hours ago
The huge success of "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron's sequel which is approaching $2 billion at the global box office,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Prince Harry says he left most damaging claims out of memoir

Prince Harry says he left most damaging claims out of memoir

1 day ago
Prince Harry left out revelations about his family in his memoir, saying he did not want "the world to know because...
Entertainment
fbtw
Japanese duo Yaosobi vows to return after &lsquo;very fun&rsquo; Manila show &nbsp;

Japanese duo Yaosobi vows to return after ‘very fun’ Manila show  

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Japanese music duo Yaosobi, composed of Ayase and ikura, recalled that they felt nervous but had “fun” performing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with