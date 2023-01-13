^

Headlines

SWS poll: More Filipino families felt poor as inflation quickened

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 9:45am
SWS poll: More Filipino families felt poor as inflation quickened
Vendors tend to their stalls as customers browse at a market in Manila on September 21, 2022. The Asian Development Bank on September 21 cut its 2022 growth forecast for developing Asia, with crippling Covid-19 lockdowns in China, conflict in Ukraine and efforts to combat inflation dragging on the region.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino families who called themselves poor rose slightly to 51% from 49% in December 2022, according to a Social Weather Stations survey released Thursday, as inflation accelerated to its fastest pace in 14 years that month.

According to the private pollster, the number of poor families climbed to 12.9 million from October 2022, representing an increase of around 300,000 households.

Of the families who rated themselves poor in December, the SWS said two million were newly poor, while 5.2 million families joined the 12.6 million who considered themselves not poor.

There were fewer families who said they were not poor, down to 19% from 21%, and more families who placed themselves on the border between poor and not poor, up to 31% from 29%.

The SWS attributed the two-point rise in self-rated poverty to a 13-point leap in the number of poor families in Balance Luzon — or Luzon outside of Metro Manila — to 49% and a 12-point drop in the capital region to 32%, a 10-point contraction in the Visayas to 58% and a five-point decrease in Mindanao to 59%.

The number of families who said they were on the border between poor and not poor rose in all areas, particularly in Visayas which saw a 13-point increase to 34%, except Balance Luzon, where it fell by five points to 30%.

Families who said they were not poor rose in Metro Manila by six points to 39% and in Mindanao by three points to 11%, while they fell in Balance Luzon by nine points to 20% and in Visayas by two points to 9%.

The SWS said the self-rated poverty threshold, or the minimum monthly budget poor families said they needed for household expenses in order not to consider themselves poor, stayed at P15,000.

It said this metric “has remained sluggish for several years despite considerable inflation [which] indicates that poor families have been lowering their living standards, i.e., belt-tightening.”

This is evident across all regions, especially in Metro Manila where the threshold fell to P15,000 from P20,000 and in Mindanao where it dropped to P10,000 from P15,000, while it remained at P15,000 in Balance Luzon and the Visayas.

The median gap between what poor families need and what they have decreased to P5,000, which the SWS said indicated that there is some improvement in their budget for household expenses.

No change among food poor Filipinos

Meanwhile, the number of families who described themselves to be “food-poor,” which is based on the type of food they eat, did not change between October 2022 and December 2022 as it stayed at 34%, representing 8.7 million families.

The SWS said 38% of families found themselves to be in the border between food-poor and not food-poor while 28% rated themselves to be not food-poor.

The pollster said these ratings were due to a six-point rise among food-poor families in Balance Luzon to 28%, a four-point decrease in Metro Manila to 29%, a six-point decline in the Visayas to 38% and a 15-point drop in Mindanao to 45%.

Those who were on the border between food-poor and not food-poor rose in Metro Manila by nine points to 33%, in the Visayas by eight points to 42% and in Mindanao by three points to 14%, while it fell in Balance Luzon by eight points to 36%.

In Balance Luzon and Mindanao, those who rated themselves not food-poor rose slightly by two and three points to 33% and 42%, respectively, while it fell in Metro Manila and the Visayas by five and two points to 38% and 20%, respectively.

According to the SWS, the self-rated food poverty threshold fell to P7,000 from P8,000 while the median self-rated food poverty gap remained at P3,000 like in the past five quarters.

The SWS said the non-commissioned poll was conducted from December 10 to 14 last year through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults aged 18 above, with 300 people being asked to participate in each region.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'We don't appreciate it': DFA cries foul at Ukraine envoy baring phone call request

'We don't appreciate it': DFA cries foul at Ukraine envoy baring phone call request

16 hours ago
According to the Embassy of Ukraine in Malaysia, the request was made months ago after the elections.
Headlines
fbtw
OGCC wins PCSO&rsquo;s P32 billion arbitration case

OGCC wins PCSO’s P32 billion arbitration case

10 hours ago
The Office of the Government Corporate Counsel has won in an arbitration case involving the 2009 contractual joint venture...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara appoints Densing as DepEd infrastructure program chief

Sara appoints Densing as DepEd infrastructure program chief

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has tapped her chief of staff in the Department of Education to take charge...
Headlines
fbtw
Rising egg prices, shortage beset Pinoys

Rising egg prices, shortage beset Pinoys

By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
Apart from sugar and onions, Filipinos are facing supply shortage as well as rising prices of eggs, which used to be one of...
Headlines
fbtw

US Navy ship named after Fil-Am navyman

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The United States Navy has celebrated the naming of its latest guided-missile ship USS Telesforo Trinidad in honor of a Filipino.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DTI aims to release new SRPs this month

DTI aims to release new SRPs this month

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry aims to release suggested retail prices for basic necessities and prime commodities...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Bivalent vaccines may help boost jab uptake&rsquo;

‘Bivalent vaccines may help boost jab uptake’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The use of bivalent vaccines may help boost vaccine uptake in the country, an infectious disease expert said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw

Ukrainian displacement consequence of Russia’s aggression

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Philippines reiterated yesterday that the displacement of civilians in Ukraine has been a serious consequence of “Russia’s aggression” against the eastern European country.
Headlines
fbtw
Still unclear why air traffic system went down but cybercrime center not ruling out cyberattack

Still unclear why air traffic system went down but cybercrime center not ruling out cyberattack

By Xave Gregorio | 14 hours ago
Senate panels ended Thursday their first hearing into the New Year’s Day airspace outage without finding a reason why...
Headlines
fbtw
Human Rights Watch calls for release of De Lima

Human Rights Watch calls for release of De Lima

14 hours ago
The Human Rights Watch is calling for the release of former senator Sen. Leila de Lima from her police detention based on...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with