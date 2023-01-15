NDRRMC: 27 dead, 112K displaced due to rain, floods

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard are seen rescuing a senior citizen as floods engulfed Barangay San Jose Gusu, Zamboanga City, January 11, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday reported five more deaths, bringing total casualties of those in floods and rain from various weather systems to 27.

These systems includes a number of low pressure areas, the northeast monsoon, and the shear line that affected 614,159 individuals across 42 provinces since the year began. The government and other groups have since deployed P31.634-million worth of aid through family food packs, assorted goods, hygiene kits, and among others to assist those affected.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has also provided P88-million worth of aid to flood-hit residents.

Eight deaths were recorded in the Zamboanga Peninsula, seven from Northern Mindanao, six from Eastern Visayas, five deaths were from the Bicol region, and one from the Davao region. The agency has confirmed 14, while 13 reported casualties are still up for validation.

Meanwhile, 11 were recorded injured and three individuals remain missing.

So far, there are 112,596 people displaced by weather disturbances, with a majority of the number seeking shelter across 217 evacuation centers.

The weather disturbances has damaged an estimated P2.41-million worth of houses, P59.683-million worth of livestock, poultry, and fisheries, P283.982 million in agriculture, and over P4.841 million other government assets.