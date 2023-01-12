^

Headlines

Marcos to pitch Maharlika fund in 'soft launch' at World Economic Forum

Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 2:20pm
Marcos to pitch Maharlika fund in 'soft launch' at World Economic Forum
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gave a press briefing in Indonesia.
The STAR / Alexis Romero

MANILA, Philippines — The proposed Maharlika Wealth Fund will be “soft launched” by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week.

While the House of Representatives has already approved the bill to create the sovereign fund, the Senate has yet to deliberate on it. Also dominated by administration allies, the Senate has identified the bill as among its legislative priorities for this year.

READ: Marcos says Philippines ‘needs’ Maharlika fund

"The World Economic Forum is simply a great venue to do sort of [a] soft launch for our sovereign wealth fund, given the prominence of the forum itself and the global and business leaders who will be there and they will hear it directly from the president," Carlos Sorreta, undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and International Economic Relations at the Department of Foreign Addairs, said in a press briefing on Thursday. 

According to Sorreta, other countries and business leaders have also done similar “soft launches” of their local initiatives of business product during past WEF events. 

READ: What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

Marcos Jr., along with the country’s economic team of government officials and business leaders, will be in Davos next week, from January 16 to 20. He is said to be the only leader from the ASEAN and one of the only two leaders from Asia who will attend the forum.

The chief executive will focus his discussions on the country’s and the region’s economic potentials. He will also discuss the country’s priorities in nutrition, food security, and energy.

While in Davos, Marcos Jr. will also participate in high-level discussions with other leaders, namely the president of South Africa, the Prime Minister of Belgium, and the president of the European Commission. The DFA said other meetings with other leaders are still being finalized. 

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. will also take time with the Filipino community in Switzerland and in other parts of Europe during his trip. Attendance signups now at 700, DFA officials said.

--

 

BONGBONG MARCOS

SWITZERLAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos names CDC, NFA acting chiefs

Marcos names CDC, NFA acting chiefs

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed Robert Rayo Bioco as acting administrator of the National Food Authority (NFA), which is under...
Headlines
fbtw
Seized smuggled agri goods reach P2 billion

Seized smuggled agri goods reach P2 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Agricultural smuggling continued to proliferate with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) seizing close to P2 billion worth of contraband...
Headlines
fbtw
How 'powerful' is the Philippine passport? Not very, according to the Passport Index

How 'powerful' is the Philippine passport? Not very, according to the Passport Index

23 hours ago
The Philippines is tied with Mongolia and Morocco on the Passport Index, which lists the United Arab Emirates passport as...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: China COVID-19 surge may trigger new wave

OCTA: China COVID-19 surge may trigger new wave

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The OCTA Research group has stressed the need to closely watch the COVID-19 situation in China, which is experiencing a significant...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 12 due to bad weather

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 12 due to bad weather

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA and the shear line will continue to trigger rain in southern Luzon, Visayas, and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE: Senate probe into New Year's Day air traffic outage

LIVE: Senate probe into New Year's Day air traffic outage

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 hour ago
Watch the Senate hearing into the airspace outage LIVE, at 1:30 p.m on Thursday, January 12, 2022.
Headlines
fbtw
HRW: State forces 'actively use social media' for red-tagging

HRW: State forces 'actively use social media' for red-tagging

1 hour ago
"Leaders and lawyers of peasant organizations and human rights groups who were red-tagged have been physically harmed by government...
Headlines
fbtw
'Nothing's changed': Watchdog says 'drug war' killings continue under Marcos

'Nothing's changed': Watchdog says 'drug war' killings continue under Marcos

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
HRW said there was no letup in ‘drug war’ killings and the needed reforms have not been made to existing drug...
Headlines
fbtw
As LRT fare hikes looms, BAYAN asks: 'Where's the public consultation?'

As LRT fare hikes looms, BAYAN asks: 'Where's the public consultation?'

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
A militant multi-sectoral group is outraged after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved...
Headlines
fbtw
HRW flags &lsquo;persistent&rsquo; harassment of journalists in 2022

HRW flags ‘persistent’ harassment of journalists in 2022

2 hours ago
The human rights watchdog also noted the use of cyber libel against journalists, columnists, government critics and even ordinary...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with