^

Headlines

Quezon City court clears 10 rights activists of perjury

Philstar.com
January 9, 2023 | 5:10pm
Quezon City court clears 10 rights activists of perjury
Human rights activists pose for a photo after a Quezon City court cleared them of perjury on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Bulatlat

MANILA, Philippines — A Quezon City court acquitted Monday 10 human rights activists of perjury as it scrapped the charge initiated by former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. who accused them of lying when they sought protection from the Supreme Court.

Those acquitted "on the ground of reasonable doubt" by the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 139 of perjury were:

  • Rural Missionaries of the Philippines national coordinator Sr. Elenita Belardo
  • Karapatan chairperson Elisa Tita Lubi
  • Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay
  • Gabriela secretary general Joan May Salvador
  • Ronel Clamor
  • Gabriela Krista Dalena
  • Edita Burgos
  • Jose Mari Callueng
  • Wilfredo Ruazol
  • Gertrudes Libang

The case stems from Esperon’s 2019 complaint which claimed that leaders from Karapatan, Gabriela and Rural Missionaries of the Philippines lied in their petition for writ of amparo before the Supreme Court.

Esperon — who was a respondent in the amparo petition that was initially granted by the SC but junked when it was sent to the Court of Appeals — accused the activists of calling RMP a “registered non-stock, non-profit organization” in their plea, when he said that the Securities and Exchange Commission revoked its certificate of registration in 2003.

Initially, the Quezon City prosecutor’s office only indicted 80-year-old nun Belardo of RMP, but after an appeal by Esperon, it included all 10 activists in the charge.

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Right Defenders Mary Lawlor previously called on Philippine authorities to dismiss the perjury charge against the actvists as she raised concerns that this is "a form of retaliation for the human rights activities" of groups like Karapatan.

In a statement released before the Quezon City court handed out its verdict, the Makabayan bloc said the characterization of RMP as a “registered non-stock, non-profit organization” by the activists was “due to a simple misunderstanding or flaw in government bureaucracy.”

“The filing of this perjury case against the human rights defenders is a clear act of retaliation and further harassment by the Duterte government and should be dismissed,” it said. 

“Let the court prove that justice in the Philippines is not just for the rich and the powerful but for everyone who are defending the people's rights.” — Xave Gregorio

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

HERMOGENES ESPERON JR.

HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS

KARAPATAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Oil prices down next week

Oil prices down next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Pump prices are seen going down next week, with a hefty rollback possibly in store for diesel and kerosene.
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla son walks free after acquittal in P1.3M drug possession case
play

Remulla son walks free after acquittal in P1.3M drug possession case

By Xave Gregorio | 3 days ago
Juanito Jose Remulla III, son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, was freed from detention Friday after a Las Piñas...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urges Filipinos to find 'new meaning' in passions, sufferings on Black Nazarene commemoration

Marcos urges Filipinos to find 'new meaning' in passions, sufferings on Black Nazarene commemoration

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
In his message, Marcos stressed the feast’s connection to the Filipino culture of “overcoming the great trials...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief: High alert for AFP change of command, Black Nazarene feast 'very normal'

PNP chief: High alert for AFP change of command, Black Nazarene feast 'very normal'

4 hours ago
Azurin added that heightened alert over the weekend was "very normal" when there is a change of command in the PNP and in...
Headlines
fbtw
Armed Forces: Up to PNP to investigate fake memo, alleged destabilization plot

Armed Forces: Up to PNP to investigate fake memo, alleged destabilization plot

1 day ago
The memorandum that the PNP has disavowed circulated online just hours after the AFP had a change of command ceremony for...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH: 3,127 COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths tallied in past week

DOH: 3,127 COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths tallied in past week

51 minutes ago
From January 2 to 8, an average of 447 cases were logged daily. The figure was nine percent lower than the cases logged from...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief: Courtesy resignations chance for 'clean slate' for police officials

PNP chief: Courtesy resignations chance for 'clean slate' for police officials

By Jonathan de Santos | 53 minutes ago
Azurin said submitting to the review could mean that police officials not involved in the illegal drug trade would no longer...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP says to focus on cybercrime as among 'greatest threats' to Filipinos

PNP says to focus on cybercrime as among 'greatest threats' to Filipinos

2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will be focusing on cybercrimes in 2023, Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., PNP chief, said Monday...
Headlines
fbtw
Faustino steps down as Defense chief, Galvez to assume post

Faustino steps down as Defense chief, Galvez to assume post

2 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. offers Defense post to Carlito Galvez Jr. after Jose Faustino Jr. steps down from...
Headlines
fbtw
Envoy to China hopes Marcos visit will mean more student exchanges

Envoy to China hopes Marcos visit will mean more student exchanges

3 hours ago
"We need to encourage more Filipinos to pursue studies in China," FlorCruz said in Filipino during a televised briefing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with