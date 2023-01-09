Quezon City court clears 10 rights activists of perjury

Human rights activists pose for a photo after a Quezon City court cleared them of perjury on Monday, January 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A Quezon City court acquitted Monday 10 human rights activists of perjury as it scrapped the charge initiated by former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. who accused them of lying when they sought protection from the Supreme Court.

Those acquitted "on the ground of reasonable doubt" by the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 139 of perjury were:

Related Stories Rights groups face revived perjury charge from Esperon complaint

Rural Missionaries of the Philippines national coordinator Sr. Elenita Belardo

Karapatan chairperson Elisa Tita Lubi

Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay

Gabriela secretary general Joan May Salvador

Ronel Clamor

Gabriela Krista Dalena

Edita Burgos

Jose Mari Callueng

Wilfredo Ruazol

Gertrudes Libang

The case stems from Esperon’s 2019 complaint which claimed that leaders from Karapatan, Gabriela and Rural Missionaries of the Philippines lied in their petition for writ of amparo before the Supreme Court.

Esperon — who was a respondent in the amparo petition that was initially granted by the SC but junked when it was sent to the Court of Appeals — accused the activists of calling RMP a “registered non-stock, non-profit organization” in their plea, when he said that the Securities and Exchange Commission revoked its certificate of registration in 2003.

Initially, the Quezon City prosecutor’s office only indicted 80-year-old nun Belardo of RMP, but after an appeal by Esperon, it included all 10 activists in the charge.

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Right Defenders Mary Lawlor previously called on Philippine authorities to dismiss the perjury charge against the actvists as she raised concerns that this is "a form of retaliation for the human rights activities" of groups like Karapatan.

In a statement released before the Quezon City court handed out its verdict, the Makabayan bloc said the characterization of RMP as a “registered non-stock, non-profit organization” by the activists was “due to a simple misunderstanding or flaw in government bureaucracy.”

“The filing of this perjury case against the human rights defenders is a clear act of retaliation and further harassment by the Duterte government and should be dismissed,” it said.

“Let the court prove that justice in the Philippines is not just for the rich and the powerful but for everyone who are defending the people's rights.” — Xave Gregorio

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.