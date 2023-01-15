Celeste Cortesi ends Miss Universe 2022 journey

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi ended her journey earlier than expected as she failed to enter the Top 16 of the 71st Miss Universe held in New Orleans, Louisiana earlier today.

The Philippines ended its 12-year finish at the semifinals since 2010.

The Top 16 had surprises with some of the women qualifying for the first-time ever like Miss Laos, the first Hmong woman and sixth Laos delegate to compete at Miss Universe.

India made it to the semis again. Will she earn the back-to-back title for India?

The Filipino-speaking Alicia Faubel of Spain also made it to the Top 16.

Powerhouses, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and South Africa, also made it to the semifinals.

From 83 countries, 16 were selected as semi-finalists. They are:

Ashley Cariño (Puerto Rico)

Mideline Phelizor (Haiti)

Monique Riley (Australia)

Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic)

Payengxa Lor (Laos)

Ndavi Nokeri (South Africa)

Telma Madeira (Portugal)

Amelia Tu (Canada)

Alessia Rovegno (Peru)

Tya Jané Ramey (Trinidad & Tobago)

Gabriëla Dos Santos (Curacao)

Divita Rai (India)

Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela)

Alicia Faubel (Spain)

R'Bonney Gabriel (USA)

María Fernanda Aristizábal (Colombia)





The selection committee includes Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, American rapper and performer Big Freedia, American model and co-founder of Vyral Media PR Mara Martin, Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, American actress and sports journalist Emily Austin, Filipino-Chinese CEO and founder of O Skin Med Spa Olivia, American television and radio host Myrka Dellanos and – Indian author, member of the Forbes council and founder of Healveda Sweta Patel.

Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan and Puerto Rican chief marketing officer of ImpactWayv Kathleen Ventrella served as judges at the preliminary competition.

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi slays the runway in Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit prelims