^

Fashion and Beauty

Celeste Cortesi ends Miss Universe 2022 journey

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi ended her journey earlier than expected as she failed to enter the Top 16 of the 71st Miss Universe held in New Orleans, Louisiana earlier today.

The Philippines ended its 12-year finish at the semifinals since 2010. 

The Top 16 had surprises with some of the women qualifying for the first-time ever like Miss Laos, the first Hmong woman and sixth Laos delegate to compete at Miss Universe.

India made it to the semis again. Will she earn the back-to-back title for India?

The Filipino-speaking Alicia Faubel of Spain also made it to the Top 16. 

Powerhouses, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and South Africa, also made it to the semifinals. 

From 83 countries, 16 were selected as semi-finalists. They are: 

  • Ashley Cariño (Puerto Rico)
  • Mideline Phelizor (Haiti)
  • Monique Riley (Australia) 
  • Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic)
  • Payengxa Lor (Laos) 
  • Ndavi Nokeri (South Africa)
  • Telma Madeira (Portugal)
  • Amelia Tu (Canada)
  • Alessia Rovegno (Peru) 
  • Tya Jané Ramey (Trinidad & Tobago)
  • Gabriëla Dos Santos (Curacao)
  • Divita Rai (India)
  • Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela)
  • Alicia Faubel (Spain)
  • R'Bonney Gabriel (USA)
  • María Fernanda Aristizábal (Colombia)


 

The selection committee includes Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, American rapper and performer Big Freedia, American model and co-founder of Vyral Media PR Mara Martin, Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, American actress and sports journalist Emily Austin,  Filipino-Chinese CEO and founder of O Skin Med Spa Olivia, American television and radio host Myrka Dellanos and – Indian author, member of the Forbes council and founder of Healveda Sweta Patel.

Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan and Puerto Rican chief marketing officer of ImpactWayv Kathleen Ventrella served as judges at the preliminary competition. 

RELATEDCeleste Cortesi slays the runway in Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit prelims

CELESTE CORTESI

MISS UNIVERSE 2022
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Still proud of you': Netizens react to Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe journey
16 minutes ago

'Still proud of you': Netizens react to Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe journey

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 minutes ago
Social media users reacted to the early exit of Celeste Cortesi as the Philippine bet failed to enter the Top 16 of the 71st...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Fil-Am USA bet R'Bonney Gabriel enters Top 5, here's the full list
45 minutes ago

Fil-Am USA bet R'Bonney Gabriel enters Top 5, here's the full list

By Jan Milo Severo | 45 minutes ago
Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel, representing the United States of America, entered the Top 5 of the 71st Miss Universe...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Celeste Cortesi ends Miss Universe 2022 journey
1 hour ago

Celeste Cortesi ends Miss Universe 2022 journey

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi ended her journey earlier than expected as she failed to enter the Top 16 of the 71st Miss...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Enjoy the experience': Catriona Gray shares advice she gave to Celeste Cortesi
3 hours ago

'Enjoy the experience': Catriona Gray shares advice she gave to Celeste Cortesi

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray revealed that she met Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi and gave her advice...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Siera Bearchell, Tita Lavinia bare final picks for Miss Universe 2022
Exclusive
15 hours ago

Siera Bearchell, Tita Lavinia bare final picks for Miss Universe 2022

By Bernard Decloedt | 15 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celesti Cortesi is in the Top 16 list of renowned beauty pageant analysts Siera Bearchell and...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Celeste Cortesi reveals details on Miss Universe 2022 walk, hairstyle
16 hours ago

Celeste Cortesi reveals details on Miss Universe 2022 walk, hairstyle

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
Celeste Cortesi teased a few details on her gown and hairdo during the coronation night at the 71st Miss Universe tomorrow,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with