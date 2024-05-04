^

Headlines

Marcos calls journalists 'crucial' in fight vs misinformation

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 4, 2024 | 3:27pm
Marcos calls journalists 'crucial' in fight vs misinformation
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos answers questions from members of the media during a forum with the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) that was attended by members of the Philippine military and foreign diplomats, at a hotel in Manila on April 15, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recognized the bravery of journalists as he joined in celebrating the World Press Freedom Day on Friday and highlighted the media's role in combating misinformation.

The head of state expressed appreciation to the media industry, acknowledging the challenges faced by journalists in the Philippines. The country's position dropped to 134th in Reporters Without Borders' Press Freedom Index this year, reflecting ongoing difficulties for press freedom.

"In Bagong Pilipinas, we celebrate our journalists for their courage in conveying unbiased reports, and we rely on them to continue being the stalwarts of truth and transparency," said Marcos in a message on Friday.

"As the fourth pillar of our democracy, their words serve as our strongest defense against misinformation and fake news. Now, more than ever, their commitment to their work is crucial."

Marcos was recently the subject of an alleged disinformation campaign according to Malacañang, with a manipulated audio recording of the president reportedly directing the military to take action against a foreign country.

The Presidential Communications Office earlier suspected that a foreign actor was behind the recording.

It's noteworthy that over 92% of Tsek.Ph's fact checks about Marcos during the 2022 elections appeared to be "false or misleading information in his favor."

The United Nations General Assembly earlier declared May 3 as "World Press Freedom Day" in an effort to raise awareness on the importance of freedom of the press and right to freedom of expression.

'No justice for media killings, journos in jail'

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) highlighted that their vocation remains dangerous in this day and age — especially in the Phiippines.

"The alleged mastermind in the killing of environmentalist and broadcaster Doc Gerry Ortega remains at large despite a court issued warrant for his arrest and many of our colleagues covering land and environmental issues do so at the risk of denial of access, harassment, and worse," said NUJP.

"Frenchie Mae Cumpio, who helped cover the plight of survivors of Typhoon Yolanda and of farmers in among the poorest regions in the country, has been in detention on trumped-up charges since 2020," the group said.

"Alternative and community journalists who cover issues like mining, logging and land reclamation are already at risk by covering far from urban centers and are at further risk of being labeled as 'anti-development' or of being red tagged outright."

 

 

NUJP likewise remembered the case of Northern Dispatch journalist Brandon Lee, who was shot in front of his house in Ifugao province in 2019. His death is believed to be related to his work in defense of indigenous land rights.

Prior to his assassination attempt, Brandon and Northern Dispatch had already experienced cases of red-tagging. He now continues his work in the US as a member of NUJP's North America chapter.

"On World Press Freedom Day, NUJP lights candles to remember Doc Gerry, to call attention to the plight of environmental and community journalists and to signify solidarity with them," the group ended.

BONGBONG MARCOS

DISINFORMATION

FAKE NEWS

MISINFORMATION

NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES

PRESS FREEDOM
