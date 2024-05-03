WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach’s acceptance speech as Global Fashion Influencer of the Year in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach received the Global Fashion Influencer of the Year Award at the 2024 Emigala Fashion and Beauty Awards, a star-studded and luxurious ceremony honoring the brightest in the industry.

The Emigala Awards "Glitz & Glamour: A Celebration of Fashion and Beauty" was held on April 28 in Festival Bay Arena By Intercontinental, Dubai Festival City. The event, which was attended by big names in fashion and entertainment in the Arab world and beyond, was a tribute to the late great musical genius Michael Jackson.

Here is the full acceptance speech of the gorgeous Filipina-German actress-model, who was clad in Michael Cinco couture:

“Let’s take a moment for the dress. This is the Fashion Award. So you can actually give a shout-out to the designer because I look amazing tonight. And he is standing right beside me--- Mr. Michael Cinco, .thank you so much!

“I've been living here in Dubai for a year now, and in Abu Dhabi for two years. And if you told me back then that one day I would be receiving an award here tonight at the Emmy Gala, I probably would think that that's reaching for the stars.

“But Dubai is a place where dreams can come true. I realized a few dreams living here in Dubai. I ran a marathon. I received an award for fashion. And I couldn't be more grateful. Um, becoming Global Fashion Influencer of the Year reminds me that actually, all of us are an influencer in some way. We all have a social media account, right?

“I mean, it's kind of rare for somebody not to be online anymore. So We all have a power to influence other people, and we have people around us that are looking up to us. So, you don't necessarily have to be a superstar, a TV star, a movie star, Or to have millions of followers to be of influence. You can do exactly that by influencing your friends, your family, the people around you.

“And even though it's amazing to be glammed up, to be in the industry of beauty and fashion, but what I want to remind other people and people that look up to me is that to put purpose in the things that you do. It's great to be here, to be receiving an award, but it's also great to have an impact, have a purpose.

“So find your passion, find a focus that you really care about. Because this platform that we all have is truly powerful. And sometimes we take that for granted. And even though it's nice to be in a red carpet, it's also nice to really impact. So that's what I want to remind everybody. And it also reminds me that the work continues.

“Thank you so much! Shukran!”