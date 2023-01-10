^

Ex-Defense OIC Faustino says surprise AFP leadership change led to resignation

January 10, 2023 | 1:40pm
Ex-Defense OIC Faustino says surprise AFP leadership change led to resignation
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the oath taking of General Andres Centino as the new Chief of Staff ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).
MANILA, Philippines — Former Defense Officer-in-Charge Jose Faustino Jr. filed his resignation after he belatedly found out of changes in leadership within the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which is under the defense department, he said Tuesday.

According to Faustino’s statement, which was first published by CNN Philippines, he only learned from news reports and social media posts of Gen. Andres Centino taking his oath at Malacañang over the weekend as he resumed his post as chief of the AFP.

READ: PNP chief: High alert for AFP change of command, Black Nazarene feast 'very normal'

"Through the years, the AFP has metamorphosed into an institution that the Filipino people can truly be proud of… it is a highly disciplined and competent organization that will survive under any given circumstance," Faustino said. 

"Fully cognizant of the selfless sacrifice and courage of our troops and civilian human resources, I cannot allow the AFP’s reputation to be tarnished, maligned, or politicized," he added.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. accepted Faustino’s resignation on Monday and offered the vacated post to Carlito Galvez Jr., who was Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity and who handled implementation of the government's pandemic response during the Duterte administration.

The Palace has yet to release a statement on the reason behind the sudden change of leadership at the AFP.

"I assure everyone that I will always hold the AFP in high esteem, which its men and women have painstakingly earned," Faustino said.

AFP Change of Command

Rumors of destabilization plots began to spread on social media and on chat groups within hours of the Change of Command ceremony at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo for Centino. This was fueled by a fake memorandum allegedly from the Philippine National Police, which instructed its units to be on full alert "in view of the resignation of all [DND] personnel in Camp Aguinaldo."

Both the PNP and the AFP have already disputed the rumors but Faustino's resignation came with the courtesy resignations of DND officials.

RELATED: Armed Forces: Up to PNP to investigate fake memo, alleged destabilization plot

Director Arsenio Andolong, DND spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday that a number of “upper-level” defense officials also filed their courtesy resignations following Faustino’s. He explained the officials' asssignments were co-terminous with the OIC.

"It was a very smooth transition from the outgoing chief of staff and the [AFP] being a professional organization will support whoever is designated by the president as chief of staff," Col. Medel Aguilar, spokesman of the AFP, said in a televised briefing on state television on Tuesday. — Kaycee Valmonte

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE
