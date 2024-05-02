Alden Richards returning to host Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Alden Richards is returning to hosting duties for the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) coronation night where reigning titleholder Michelle Dee will crown her successor.

The MUPH organization officially announced Alden would be hosting the upcoming coronation on May 22 in Mall of Asia Arena.

Alden will be joined by Filipino-American model-designer and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel. Last year, Alden's co-hosts were fellow actor Xian Lim and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.

Expected to perform at the coronation night is drag queen Marina Summers and local pop-rock band Lola Amour.

More than 50 contestants are vying to succeed Michelle and represent the Philippines at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico later this year.

Over the past days, several of the MUPH 2024 delegates were recognized with special awards in different competitions.

Iloilo's Alexie Brooks, Southern California's Janet Hammond, and Tacloban's Tamara Ocier were proclaimed the Top 3 winners at the recently concluded National Costume Competition held in Sultan Kudarat.

Alexie was also selected by beauty brand Hello Glow as a finalist for the Miss Hello Glow and Miss Hello Glow Body titles along with Quezon's Ahtisa Manalo, Pampanga's Cyrille Payumo, Baguio's Tarah Valencia, Bacoor's Victoria Velasquez Vincent, and Lucban's Rikki Dela Pena via a fan vote.

Ahtisa, Victoria, Tarah, Alexie, Cainta's Stacey Gabriel, Taguig's Christi Lynn McGarry, Northern California's Kayla Rabaya Carter, and Cavite's Deanna Mate meanwhile were named Acqua Boracay Angels with Stacey chosen as Miss WeSportz by Acqua.

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 awards Top 3 National Costume winners