In second overseas trip in two weeks, Marcos off to WEF in Switzerland

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. flew out of Manila on Sunday to attend the World Economic Forum, which will hold its first in-person conference since 2020 in Switzerland this week.

Marcos Jr. will be in the resort town of Davos from January 16 to 20 to attend the forum with the theme "Cooperation in a Fragmented World." This is his second foreign trip in a month.

He said the Philippine delegation, composed of the economic team and business leaders, will "highlight the steps the Philippines is taking to mend fissures, especially in our country, but certainly in partnership with our friends, allies, and partners around the world."

The forum will also open doors for the Philippines to score more investments and pledges from other countries — the usual goal in a bid for post-pandemic recovery as seen through his previous foreign trips.

"The World Economic Forum is hosting a Country Strategy Dialogue for us where we are given the opportunity to promote the Philippines as leader and driver of growth and a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region," Marcos Jr. said in his pre-departure speech on Sunday.

While there, Marcos Jr. will also host an event to meet the Filipino community in Switzerland and in other European countries.

According to a briefing by the Department of Foreign Affairs last week, Marcos will be the only leader from the ASEAN and one of the two Asian leaders to attend the WEF this year. The focus of his discussions will be on food security, nutrition, energy, and security in general.

Marcos Jr. will also hold high-level dialogue sessions with the president of South Africa, the Prime Minister of Belgium, the president of the European Commission, among others.

Maharlika Fund 'soft launch'

Marcos Jr. failed to mention the “soft launch” of the proposed sovereign wealth fund during his pre-departure speech, but the DFA said that it was the chief executive himself who proposed to discuss with other country leaders the Maharlika Wealth Fund that still awaits a greenlight from the Senate.

Since it has yet to be created, Marcos Jr. will only discuss in "broad strokes" the proposed sovereign wealth fund.

However, Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel III said this would "tie the hands of the Congress, particularly the Senate, on the controversial measure."

Pimentel raised cocnern that discussing it with other global leaders would pressure Senate lawmakers to enact it swiftly, noting that the proposed fund would be vulnerable to abuse and corruption. — with report from Xave Gregorio