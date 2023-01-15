^

Headlines

In second overseas trip in two weeks, Marcos off to WEF in Switzerland

Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 12:10pm
In second overseas trip in two weeks, Marcos off to WEF in Switzerland
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. delivered his speech at Villamor Air Base on November 14, 2022 after attending the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit and related summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. flew out of Manila on Sunday to attend the World Economic Forum, which will hold its first in-person conference since 2020 in Switzerland this week.

Marcos Jr. will be in the resort town of Davos from January 16 to 20 to attend the forum with the theme "Cooperation in a Fragmented World." This is his second foreign trip in a month.

He said the Philippine delegation, composed of the economic team and business leaders, will "highlight the steps the Philippines is taking to mend fissures, especially in our country, but certainly in partnership with our friends, allies, and partners around the world."

The forum will also open doors for the Philippines to score more investments and pledges from other countries —  the usual goal in a bid for post-pandemic recovery as seen through his previous foreign trips.

"The World Economic Forum is hosting a Country Strategy Dialogue for us where we are given the opportunity to promote the Philippines as leader and driver of growth and a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region," Marcos Jr. said in his pre-departure speech on Sunday.

While there, Marcos Jr. will also host an event to meet the Filipino community in Switzerland and in other European countries. 

According to a briefing by the Department of Foreign Affairs last week, Marcos will be the only leader from the ASEAN and one of the two Asian leaders to attend the WEF this year. The focus of his discussions will be on food security, nutrition, energy, and security in general.

Marcos Jr. will also hold high-level dialogue sessions with the president of South Africa, the Prime Minister of Belgium, the president of the European Commission, among others. 

Maharlika Fund 'soft launch'

Marcos Jr. failed to mention the “soft launch” of the proposed sovereign wealth fund during his pre-departure speech, but the DFA said that it was the chief executive himself who proposed to discuss with other country leaders the Maharlika Wealth Fund that still awaits a greenlight from the Senate. 

RELATED: Marcos to pitch Maharlika fund in 'soft launch' at World Economic Forum

Since it has yet to be created, Marcos Jr. will only discuss in "broad strokes" the proposed sovereign wealth fund.

However, Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel III said this would "tie the hands of the Congress, particularly the Senate, on the controversial measure."

Pimentel raised cocnern that discussing it with other global leaders would pressure Senate lawmakers to enact it swiftly, noting that the proposed fund would be vulnerable to abuse and corruption. — with report from Xave Gregorio

BONGBONG MARCOS

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Minimal fuel price adjustments seen next week

Minimal fuel price adjustments seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Minimal adjustments of less than P1 per liter are seen for pump prices next week, but forecasts are still mixed, awaiting...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA mess: No scapegoats, no free passes from liability

NAIA mess: No scapegoats, no free passes from liability

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
There should be no scapegoats in the New Year’s Day airport mess and those found responsible should be held accountable,...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill seeks mandatory immunization vs TB, polio, measles

Bill seeks mandatory immunization vs TB, polio, measles

By Shiela Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
To boost disease prevention efforts, a lawmaker from Laguna is seeking the mandatory immunization against certain diseases,...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PCG chief cleared, 4 convicted in illegal procurement case

Ex-PCG chief cleared, 4 convicted in illegal procurement case

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has convicted four former officials of the Philippine Coast Guard but cleared four others – including...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from rains hits 20; agricultural damage at P257 million

Death toll from rains hits 20; agricultural damage at P257 million

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
The year started with inclement weather as floods, landslides and other human tragedies registered a toll of 20 dead and agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH monitoring 2 Omicron subvariants

DOH monitoring 2 Omicron subvariants

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health is monitoring two COVID Omicron subvariants, which already account for more than five percent globally...
Headlines
fbtw

Team in Kuwait to check OFWs living conditions

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has dispatched a high-level team to Kuwait to check the living conditions of distressed overseas Filipino workers currently housed in a government-run shelter.
Headlines
fbtw

Comelec to visit schools for voter education campaign

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is visiting select schools in the country as part of its its voter education campaign in a bid to encourage more youths to join the ongoing voter registration for the barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 900 senior cops submitted resignations &ndash; PNP

Over 900 senior cops submitted resignations – PNP

13 hours ago
Up to 926 ranking police officials have submitted their courtesy resignations, the Philippine National Police reported y...
Headlines
fbtw
Activist teacher, health worker in Cebu go missing after reported 'surveillance'

Activist teacher, health worker in Cebu go missing after reported 'surveillance'

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
Two progressive development workers, Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha, scheduled to return to Cebu last January 10 reportedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with