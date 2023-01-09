Workers have much to be sad about, influencer Donnalyn Bartolome reminded

MANILA, Philippines — Regular people are not as grateful to just have work as influencer Donnalyn Bartolome encouraged them to be after the New Year break because of the conditions that many Filipinos work in, labor lawyer Luke Espiritu said in a social media post on Sunday.

In a January 3 post, Bartolome asked why people were sad that the holidays were over, adding in Filipino: "Aren't you supposed to be happy because you have a chance to improve your and your family's lives?" The influencer, vlogger and recording artist has apologized for her "wrong choice of words" that prompted criticism on social media.

"For unionists, labor organizers and those struggling with work, ['just be grateful' is] what the capitalists usually reply when workers air their issues with their jobs," Espiritu, who ran for senator in 2022 under Partido Lakas ng Masa, said.

He said that the idea that workers should be grateful to even have a job has long been propagated and that it was no surprise that Bartolome repeated it.

Espiritu added, however, that working conditions in the Philippines leave employees with little to be grateful for so it was also understandable that many workers — especially among younger adults — reacted to Bartolome's post with criticism and harsh comments.

He said that workers often have to deal with employers who see providing their employees with enough pay to live on as a subtraction from their profit margins and is bad for business, which means many workers have to make do with low pay while the companies they work for keep making money.

"For the capitalists, workers should be happy to have a job instead of having living wages across the Philippines, having regular employment without contractualization, and instead of forming unions to push for their democratic rights in the workplace," Espiritu said in Filipino.

Espiritu and other labor leaders have been calling for a national minimum wage that is enough for Filipino families to survive in the face of rising prices and an end to labor contractualization that deprives many workers of security of tenure and of the benefits that regular employees have.

Aside from that, he said, government has also failed to keep prices low or provide public services like transportation, power, water and healthcare, which would have helped ease workers' burdens.

He said these conditions force many employees to accept low-paying jobs or those without job security because they need to survive.

"These are the actual workers' experiences that I think people like Donnalyn Bartolome should understand," he said.

Despite the criticism it prompted, Bartolome's post was a good opportunity to bring workers' issues to the fore, he said. "It can't be true that work is fun in the Philippines as long as 'worker pauperization', or the primacy of policies that keep workers and the poor impoverished, is the 'general rule'," he also said.

Nagkaisa Labor Coalition — an alliance of labor groups and unions — is calling on the Marcos administration to consult workers and other sectors on government programs for privatization, job creation, wage increases and security of tenure.

In a post on December 31, 2022, labor lawyer Sonny Matula of the Federation of Free Workers said a labor summit with government agencies is part of Nagkaisa's five-point agenda for workers.

"Nagkaisa is calling on government to come up coordinated plans on important government programs and there should be workers' participation in these because social partnerships are needed for government planning," he said in Filipino.