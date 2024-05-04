Dangerous heat index expected in 30 areas nationwide, including NCR

Residents queue at the mobile shower provided by the local government and the Valenzuela City DIsaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to cool off from the scorching heat at Barangay Marulas in Valezuela City on May 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA reported that the heat index in 30 areas across the country, including parts of Metro Manila, is expected to soar to dangerous levels on Saturday.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, factors in both humidity and air temperature to show how hot it actually feels.

The following areas, based on the latest heat index bulletin, are projected to experience heat indexes ranging from 42°C to 47°C:

Aborlan, Palawan: 43°C

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas: 42°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 46°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 44°C

Borongan, Eastern Samar: 42°C

Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte: 43°C

Casiguran, Aurora: 42°C

Catarman, Northern Samar: 43°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 44°C

Cotabato City, Maguindanao: 42°C

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 42°C

Cuyo, Palawan: 42°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 47°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 43°C

Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 42°C

Iba, Zambales: 44°C

Infanta, Quezon: 42°C

ISU Echague, Isabela: 42°C

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental: 42°C

Laoag City, llocos Norte: 45°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 43°C

NAIA, Pasay City: 42°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 44°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 42°C

Sinait, llocos Sur: 42°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 43°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 44°C

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur: 42°C

The peak heat index is expected in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, where temperatures could skyrocket to 47°C.

In Metro Manila, temperatures may soar to 42°C at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) station in Pasay City, and reach 41°C at the Science Garden in Quezon City, showing a high heat index between extreme caution and danger levels.

Temperatures from 42°C to 51°C, considered "dangerous," increase the chances of heat-related issues like cramps or exhaustion. Too much sun exposure can also lead to heat stroke.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, the weather bureau recommended to do the following:

Reduce outdoor activities

Stay hydrated

Avoid specific beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses

When outdoors, use umbrellas, hats, or wear long sleeves

Schedule intense activities for cooler parts of the day

Unusually hot weather in the Philippines was expected to last until mid-May amid the impact of El Niño and the dry season, according to PAGASA.