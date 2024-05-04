^

Headlines

Dangerous heat index expected in 30 areas nationwide, including NCR

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 4, 2024 | 2:18pm
Dangerous heat index expected in 30 areas nationwide, including NCR
Residents queue at the mobile shower provided by the local government and the Valenzuela City DIsaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to cool off from the scorching heat at Barangay Marulas in Valezuela City on May 1, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA reported that the heat index in 30 areas across the country, including parts of Metro Manila, is expected to soar to dangerous levels on Saturday.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, factors in both humidity and air temperature to show how hot it actually feels.

The following areas, based on the latest heat index bulletin, are projected to experience heat indexes ranging from 42°C to 47°C:

  • Aborlan, Palawan: 43°C
  • Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas: 42°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 46°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 44°C
  • Borongan, Eastern Samar: 42°C
  • Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte: 43°C
  • Casiguran, Aurora: 42°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 43°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 44°C
  • Cotabato City, Maguindanao: 42°C
  • Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 42°C
  • Cuyo, Palawan: 42°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 47°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 43°C
  • Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 42°C
  • Iba, Zambales: 44°C
  • Infanta, Quezon: 42°C
  • ISU Echague, Isabela: 42°C
  • La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental: 42°C
  • Laoag City, llocos Norte: 45°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C
  • MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 43°C
  • NAIA, Pasay City: 42°C
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 44°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 42°C
  • Sinait, llocos Sur: 42°C
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 43°C
  • Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 44°C
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur: 42°C

The peak heat index is expected in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, where temperatures could skyrocket to 47°C.

In Metro Manila, temperatures may soar to 42°C at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) station in Pasay City, and reach 41°C at the Science Garden in Quezon City, showing a high heat index between extreme caution and danger levels.

Temperatures from 42°C to 51°C, considered "dangerous," increase the chances of heat-related issues like cramps or exhaustion. Too much sun exposure can also lead to heat stroke.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, the weather bureau recommended to do the following: 

  • Reduce outdoor activities
  • Stay hydrated
  • Avoid specific beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses
  • When outdoors, use umbrellas, hats, or wear long sleeves 
  • Schedule intense activities for cooler parts of the day

Unusually hot weather in the Philippines was expected to last until mid-May amid the impact of El Niño and the dry season, according to PAGASA.

vuukle comment

EL NIñO TASK FORCE

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte camp says ICC arrest order &lsquo;worthless&rsquo;

Duterte camp says ICC arrest order ‘worthless’

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
The prospect of being ordered arrested this year by the International Criminal Court doesn’t worry former president...
Headlines
fbtw
US slams China&rsquo;s &lsquo;irresponsible behavior&rsquo; in South China Sea

US slams China’s ‘irresponsible behavior’ in South China Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 7 hours ago
Damage to Philippine vessels and injuries to their crew in the South China Sea constitute “irresponsible behavior”...
Headlines
fbtw
BSP execs still highest paid in government &ndash; COA

BSP execs still highest paid in government – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 7 hours ago
Executives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas have dominated anew the Commission on Audit (COA)’s annual list of highest...
Headlines
fbtw

Press freedom index: Philippines falls 2 notches to 134th

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The Philippines remains a “difficult country” for journalists as it dropped two spots in the annual press freedom index released by media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (Reporters Sans Fronti&eg...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH set to probe pharma firm

DOH set to probe pharma firm

By Rhodina Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) are...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCG honors ship crew blasted with China water cannon

PCG honors ship crew blasted with China water cannon

By Ghio Ong | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has recognized the captain and 38 crewmembers of BRP Bagacay who successfully carried out...
Headlines
fbtw
Another oil price cut seen next week

Another oil price cut seen next week

By Patrick Miguel | 6 hours ago
Another rollback of pump prices may be implemented next week, according to Department of Energy (DOE) – Oil Industry...
Headlines
fbtw
Metrobank Foundation brings hope, aid to Pag-asa residents

Metrobank Foundation brings hope, aid to Pag-asa residents

15 hours ago
Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI) together with the three alumni networks of the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Finish infrastructure projects during dry season &ndash; lawmaker

Finish infrastructure projects during dry season – lawmaker

By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
Executive departments and government agencies should take advantage of the hot and dry season to finish their infrastructure...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with