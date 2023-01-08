News from home: Rebooking outbound flights, BPIâ€™s duplicate transactions

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh is calling on former employees with pending claims against construction firm Saudi Oger Ltd. to register and complete documentary requirements through an online portal. Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople previously said the Saudi government would provide a compensation package worth $532 million to help displaced Filipino workers who lost their jobs in Saudi years ago.

The Department of Migrant Workers formally ordered private recruitment agencies and licensed manning agencies to assist overseas Filipino workers affected by the airport outage last Sunday. This includes helping them explain to employers what happened in the country’s international airport.

DMW officials said there were around 3,000 OFWs whose flights got canceled, delayed, or diverted. Most were able to rebook their flights abroad, the department said.

Meanwhile, a legislative inquiry into the airport fiasco is scheduled this week.