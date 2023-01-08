^

Headlines

News from home: Rebooking outbound flights, BPI’s duplicate transactions

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
January 8, 2023 | 6:06pm
News from home: Rebooking outbound flights, BPIâ€™s duplicate transactions
A lay minister sprinkles Holy Water to bless devotees holding out religious items, some with replica images of the Black Nazarene, as Catholic faithful occupy the Plaza Miranda fronting the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila during the first Friday devotional Mass of the new year on Jan. 6, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — It was a rough first week of the year back home. 

From passengers affected by the air traffic outage mess trying to rebook flights to online services of the Bank of the Philippine Islands becoming inaccessible for a day as management resolved duplicate transactions – these were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino abroad. 

Overseas Filipinos

  • The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh is calling on former employees with pending claims against construction firm Saudi Oger Ltd. to register and complete documentary requirements through an online portal.

    Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople previously said the Saudi government would provide a compensation package worth $532 million to help displaced Filipino workers who lost their jobs in Saudi years ago.

  • The Department of Migrant Workers formally ordered private recruitment agencies and licensed manning agencies to assist overseas Filipino workers affected by the airport outage last Sunday. This includes helping them explain to employers what happened in the country’s international airport.

    DMW officials said there were around 3,000 OFWs whose flights got canceled, delayed, or diverted. Most were able to rebook their flights abroad, the department said.

    Meanwhile, a legislative inquiry into the airport fiasco is scheduled this week. 

  • Eight unvaccinated Filipinos who flew in from China tested positive for COVID-19 last week after taking an antigen test upon their arrival at the airport. The Department of Health said the eight travelers have since been put under isolation, while 89 close contacts are also under observation.

Work and employment

  • President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the suspension of the PhilHealth rate hike to 4.5% from 4% to give Filipinos a bit of breathing room as commodity prices continue to soar. However, the agency said some of its programs – such as the outpatient benefit for mental health and therapeutic care for severe-acute malnutrition – will be put on hold
  • Online services of BPI were inaccessible for a day last week as BPI tried to resolve issues where some of their clients’ accounts were debited twice for their transactions over the holiday break. The bank was able to fix the glitch by the end of the day.
  • The 8th Division of the National Labor Relations Commission upheld an earlier ruling that classified Foodpanda Philippines’ delivery riders as regular employees, considered a landmark decision as the country still needs to implement proper regulations to protect its gig workers.

Politics and the nation

  • While there have been calls for the government to implement “proactive policies” for arrivals from China, Marcos Jr. said the Philippines would take a “watch and wait” strategy on the neighboring country’s COVID-19 situation.

  • Over 80,000 Catholics and Black Nazarene devotees participated in a "walk of faith", which is a modified version of the Traslacion for the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday. The procession was held on the eve of the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

  • Talks of military destabilization spurred over the weekend after a fake memorandum from the Philippine National Police circulated online, just as Gen. Andres Centino was reappointed as the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Both the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines were quick to disown the memo, saying "everything is normal."

  • Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has called on top police officers to voluntarily resign in a bid to clean up the PNP’s ranks of the illegal drug trade, which the chief executive himself admitted that his administration has been “planning this for a while” as its approach to the “war on drugs” of the Duterte administration.

    However, the Commission on Human Rights raised that holding perpetrators accountable for possible human rights violations should still be part of the government’s program. 

  • A senator wants to include the country's constitution as part of the curriculum of junior and senior high school students to equip the youth with the ability to form deeper analyses and encourage involvement in public issues.

You can view last week’s rundown here or sign up for the newsletter here.

FILIPINO DIASPORA

NEWS FROM HOME

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Oil prices down next week

Oil prices down next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Pump prices are seen going down next week, with a hefty rollback possibly in store for diesel and kerosene.
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla son walks free after acquittal in P1.3M drug possession case
play

Remulla son walks free after acquittal in P1.3M drug possession case

By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
Juanito Jose Remulla III, son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, was freed from detention Friday after a Las Piñas...
Headlines
fbtw
Police courtesy resignations continue

Police courtesy resignations continue

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Several police officers have filed courtesy resignations in compliance with an order from the Department of the Interior and...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA bringing rains to Mindanao, Visayas

LPA bringing rains to Mindanao, Visayas

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
A low-pressure area southeast of Mindanao will bring rains over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao today.
Headlines
fbtw
Acop to DOTr: Wrap up pilot study on motorcycle taxis

Acop to DOTr: Wrap up pilot study on motorcycle taxis

By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is taking too long to study the operation of motorcycle taxis in the country that a lawmaker...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lawyer Faydah Dumarpa brings CHR closer to full commission

Lawyer Faydah Dumarpa brings CHR closer to full commission

3 hours ago
Dumarpa will serve a full seven-year term until 2029, together with fellow Marcos appointees – former Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Estrada revives call for classes on constitution in high school curriculum

Estrada revives call for classes on constitution in high school curriculum

4 hours ago
If passed into law, the bill tasks the Department of Education with developing a Constitutional Education Course that will...
Headlines
fbtw
Armed Forces: Up to PNP to investigate fake memo, alleged destabilization plot

Armed Forces: Up to PNP to investigate fake memo, alleged destabilization plot

6 hours ago
The memorandum that the PNP has disavowed circulated online just hours after the AFP had a change of command ceremony for...
Headlines
fbtw
Thousands of Filipinos march in reverence of Catholic icon

Thousands of Filipinos march in reverence of Catholic icon

By Allison Jackson | 9 hours ago
The "walk of faith," which church officials estimated attracted more than 80,000 people, began after a midnight mass for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos secures deals with China for lower fertilizer prices

Marcos secures deals with China for lower fertilizer prices

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Two business deals signed with Chinese firms during President Marcos’ state visit in China would help lower fertilizer...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with