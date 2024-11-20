Weasley twin actors James, Oliver Phelps still keep in touch with 'Harry Potter' castmates

MANILA, Philippines — Twin actors James and Oliver Phelps still keep in touch with their "Harry Potter" castmates, over a decade since the main franchise ended.

The brothers, best known for playing the mischievous Weasley twins Fred and George, were in the Philippines for the country's launch of Max.

The streaming platform carries just about the entire Warner Bros. and HBO catalog, include the "Harry Potter" franchise, as well as the twins' new culinary competition show "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking."

During the launch dinner, James and Oliver were asked if they still had contact with their "Harry Potter" castmates, and Oliver said they did, especially his brother.

"We keep in touch with quite a few of the guys actually, be it to just watch soccer, go down to the pub to have a drink, or just do a catch-up whenever we're in the same towns each other," Oliver continued.

Oliver compared their relationship with the cast to that of a school or university community, literally calling going to Hogwarts their education.

Later on, both were asked if they've ever rewatched the "Harry Potter" movies since wrapping up the eighth film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2," which premiered in 2011.

Oliver said he didn't necessarily feel the need to but assumes that time is approaching soon as he shared an anecdote about taking his seven-year-old daughter to a birthday party, not knowing it had a "Harry Potter" theme.

"I don't know who found it more awkward, me or the parents who didn't realize what I did for a living until someone told them," Oliver shared.

He even pointed out one of the films was playing in the background, "I just sat there trying to be invisible while there's me at 14 years old [onscreen] and the kids are like, 'Is that your dad? With the really squeaky voice? And really awful hair?'"

As a result of that encounter, Oliver feels like he'll start watching the "Harry Potter" films again soon.

"Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" hosted by James and Oliver sees professional bakers create dishes inspired by the magical franchise.

The twins teased that not only is there one contestant with Filipino roots but some of their "Harry Potter" castmates will make appearances during the competition.

