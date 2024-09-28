'Harry Potter' stars pay tribute to Dame Maggie Smith

MANILA, Philippines — Stars of the "Harry Potter" franchise paid tribute to the late veteran actress Dame Maggie Smith, who portrayed Minerva McGonagall in the popular film series.

Her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, announced in a statement that the two-time Oscar winner passed away peacefully in a hospital at the ripe age of 89.

Smith is also among the few performers to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting, having won Emmys and a Tony for acting, plus six Olivier Award nominations, making her a huge presence on both the screen and stage.

The social media accounts of the "Harry Potter" franchise shared an image of Smith as McGonagall, calling her a shining force, "Her quick wit and formidable presence as the Head of Gryffindor house made sure Hogwarts was always in safe hands."

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character in the franchise, released a statement remembering his first encounter with Smith in BBC's 1999 adaptation of "David Copperfield" when he made his acting debut.

He admitted not knowing anything about her but his parents were awestruck to know he would be working with Smith. Radcliffe recalled how he initially asked Smith if he should just call her Dame.

"I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease," Radcliffe continued. "She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the 'Harry Potter' films."

Radcliffe described Smith as "a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was extremely funny."

"I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word 'legend' is overused, but if it applies to anyone in our industry, then it applies to her. Thank you, Maggie," he ended.

Fellow co-star Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger, similarly shared in an Instagram story about her not knowing how legendary Smith was while on set.

It only dawned on Granger how distinguished Smith was when she became an adult. Granger and Radcliffe were cast as teenagers when the first "Harry Potter" film was released in 2001.

"She was real, honest, funny and self-honoring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and, by God, you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I’ll miss you," added Watson.

Another Oscar winner in the "Harry Potter" cast, Gary Oldman, named Smith among the greats with Laurence Olivier and John Gielgud.

"Those who saw her dazzling talent on the stage say they can never forget her," Oldman said. "Her magnificent film performances remain for all to see and enjoy. Such an artist comes along about every other generation. If one is lucky."

Ginny Weasley actress Bonnie Wright also paid tribute to Smith by posting an image of the veteran actress on her Instagram account, sharing that her favorite scene with Smith was when they were learning to dance for the Yule Ball in the fourth film "Goblet of Fire."

"She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes," Wright said.

Other "Harry Potter" stars who shared kinds words for Smith were James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Chris Rankin (Percy Weasley), Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan), Josh Herdman (Gregory Goyle), Afshan Azad (Padma Patil), and Anna Shaffer (Romilda Vane).

Outside of the "Harry Potter" franchise, more peers who honored Smith's career and life included "Sister Act" co-star Whoopi Goldberg, fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis, George Takei, Mia Farrow, Ming-Na Wen, Cary Elwes, and Rob Lowe.

