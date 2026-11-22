Luna Awards returns: 'Quezon’ leads nominees with 13

Jericho Rosales is set to play Manuel L. Quezon in the Jerrold Tarog-directed biopic, which will follow the life of Quezon, a Filipino lawyer and soldier who became the President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines from 1935 to 1944.

MANILA, Philippines — The Luna Awards of the Film Academy of the Philippines is back after two years, with biopic “Quezon” leading the nomination count for the ceremony’s 41st edition.

The nominations for “Quezon” include Best Picture, Best Actor for Jericho Rosales, and Best Supporting Actor for Mon Confiado and Romnick Sarmenta.

Filling out the Best Picture race are the documentary “Bloom Where You Are Planted,” the most recent Cinemalaya big winner “Mag-iina (The Mothering),” the Philippines’ latest Oscars entry “Filipiñana,” and “Cinemartyrs.”

Following “Quezon” in the nomination count are “Filipiñana” and “Mag-iina (The Mothering).” Both scored eight nominations apiece.

The Best Actress race was highlighted with a posthumous nomination for “Filipiñana” star Jorrybell Agoto, who recently passed away aged 31 after a battle with lymphoma.

Also nominated with Agoto are Ruby Ruiz of “Status: Rejected” and Marietta “Pokwang” Subong of “2 Valid IDs,” who had tied for honors in the same category at Cinemalaya 2026.

Artist Jay Orosa Paraiso sculpted the new 12-pound Luna Awards trophy of two connected individuals on three steps with the moon behind them, all in cast iron.

Academy director-general Paolo Villaluna shared during the announcement of nominees earlier today in a Quezon City mall that the institution of Silver Screen Success, a government program where locals films will receive financial incentives for winning major festivals abroad.

Villaluna compared the program to how national athletes are given financial incentives for winning competitions. Honorees will be awarded at the December 10 ceremony alongside five special citations each for films released in 2024 and 2025 when no Luna Awards were held.

Special awards will also given, such as the Rosa Rosal Achievement Award for lifelong dedication to Philippine cinema and the Carmen Concha Trailblazer Award for a person’s contributions and innovations in the local film industry.

Here is the full list of nominees for the returning Luna Awards:

Best Picture

“Bloom Where You Are Planted”

“Cinemartyrs”

“Filipiñana”

“Mag-iina (The Mothering)”

“Quezon”

Best Director

Giancarlo Abraham, “Mag-iina (The Mothering)”

Jerrold Tarog, “Quezon”

Jun Robles Lana, “Sisa”

Nonilon Abao, “Bloom Where You Are Planted”

Rafael Manuel, “Filipiñana”

Sari Dalena, “Cinemartyrs”

Best Actress

Krystel Go, “I’mPerfect”

Jodi Sta. Maria, “Midnight Girls”

Jorrybell Agoto, “Filipiñana”

Marietta Subong, "2 Valid IDs”

Mylene Dizon, “Habana Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan”

Ruby Ruiz, “Status: Rejected”

Best Actor

Carlo Aquino, “Bar Boys 2: After Hours”

Elijah Canlas, “Edjop”

Jericho Rosales, “Quezon”

Jojit Lorenzo, “Habana Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan”

Piolo Pascual, “Manila’s Finest”

Vice Ganda, “Call Me Mother”

Best Supporting Actress

Bituin Escalante, “A.ni.mal”

Dolly de Leon, “Habana Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan”

Eugene Domingo, “Sisa”

Jackie Lou Blanco, “Mag-iina (The Mothering)”

Odette Khan, “Bar Boys 2: After Hours”

Rochelle Pangilinan, “Child No. 82: Anak ni Boy Kana”

Best Supporting Actor

Lucas Andalio, “Mag-iina (The Mothering)”

Joey Marquez, “2 Valids IDs”

Mon Confiado, “Quezon”

Nanding Josef, “Habana Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan”

Romnick Sarmenta, “Quezon”

Will Ashley, “Bar Boys 2: After Hours”

Best Original Screenplay

“Bar Boys: After School”

“Edjop”

“Habana Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan”

“Open Endings”

“The Loved One”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Filipiñana”

“Home Along Da Riles: Da Reunion”

“Mag-iina (The Mothering)”

“Quezon”

“Wonderful Nightmare”

Best Documentary

“10s Across the Borders”

“58th”

“Bloom Where You Are Planted”

“Del Mundo”

“The Road to Sydney”

Best Animated Feature

“58th”

“Patay Gutom (Dead Hungry”

Best Cinematography

“Filipiñana”

“Manila’s Finest”

“Quezon”

“Raging”

“Sisa”

Best Production Design

“Cinemartyrs”

“Filipiñana”

“Mag-iina (The Mothering)”

“Manila’s Finest”

“Quezon”

Best Editing

“Bloom Where You Are Planted”

“Cinemartyrs”

“Mag-iina (The Mothering)”

“Quezon”

“Status: Rejected”

Best Sound

“Cinemartyrs”

“Filipiñana”

“Quezon”

“Raging”

“Tayo Lang ang Nakakaalam”

Best Musical Score

“Bloom Where You Are Planted”

“Cinemartyrs”

“Dreamboi”

“Manila’s Finest”

“Quezon”

Best Costume Design

“Edjop”

“Filipiñana”

“Manila’s Finest”

“Quezon”

“Sisa”

Best Makeup Design

“Mag-iina (The Mothering_”

“Manila’s Finest”

“Quezon”

“Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins”

“Sisa”

Best Short Film

“Agapito”

“Cemento”

“Elenita Elena Elaine”

“Hoy, Hoy, Ingat!”

“The Other Side of Reality”

Best Animation Short Film

“Bangungot”

“I’m Best Left Inside My Head”

“The Keeper”

“Runo”

“The Next 24 Hours”

Best Documentary Short Film

“Cemento”

“Kung Paano Kakalas”

“Para-paraan”

“Sikwate: Worm With Illness”

“The River Flows in Different Places”

Eddie Garcia Community Service Award

Philippine Talent Guilds Inc.

Directors Guild of the Philippines Inc.

League of Filipino Actors

Guild of Assistant Directors and Script Supervisors

Philippine Entertainment Journalists Guild

Screenwriter Motion Pictures Inc.

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