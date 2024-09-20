Harry Potter's 'Cho Chang' cast as stepmother in 'Bridgerton 4'

Katie Leung will play Araminta Gun in the fourth season of 'Bridgerton.'

MANILA, Philippines — Katie Leung once played the apple of Harry Potter's eyes but she will now step on a new role as the stepmother to the Cinderella-inspired heroine of the upcoming fourth season of "Bridgerton."

Leung will play Araminta Gun, the stepmother of Sophie Baek (Hyerin Ha).

"Twice-married and twice-widowed, Araminta has two daughters debuting on the marriage mart this season and she’s feeling the pressure to get at least one of her girls married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society," reads the Netflix character brief for Gun.

Playing her daughters are Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei as Rosamund and Posy, respectively.

Similar to the popular Cinderella tale, one of Araminta's daughters takes after her meanness, who is Rosamund. Posy, meanwhile, is kinder and chatty.

Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), who will mysteriously meet the lady in silver during his mother's masquerade ball.

As in the books and the fairytale, her identity remains a secret except for Sophie, who is the illegitimate daughter of the earl Araminta married.

Netflix also earlier released the photos of Yerin and Luke in casual clothes as promotions for their turn as the next season's lead.

The fourth season is based on Julia Quinn's book, "An Offer From a Gentleman." Bridgerton is adapted from Quinn's books that details the lives and romances of the Bridgerton children set in an alternate Regency London.

Leung played Cho Chang, Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) crush in the "Harry Potter" films.

