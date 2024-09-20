^

Entertainment

Harry Potter's 'Cho Chang' cast as stepmother in 'Bridgerton 4'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 3:57pm
Harry Potter's 'Cho Chang' cast as stepmother in 'Bridgerton 4'
Katie Leung will play Araminta Gun in the fourth season of 'Bridgerton.'
Curtis Brown

MANILA, Philippines — Katie Leung once played the apple of Harry Potter's eyes but she will now step on a new role as the stepmother to the Cinderella-inspired heroine of the upcoming fourth season of "Bridgerton."

Leung will play Araminta Gun, the stepmother of Sophie Baek (Hyerin Ha). 

"Twice-married and twice-widowed, Araminta has two daughters debuting on the marriage mart this season and she’s feeling the pressure to get at least one of her girls married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society," reads the Netflix character brief for Gun. 

Playing her daughters are Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei as Rosamund and Posy, respectively. 

Similar to the popular Cinderella tale, one of Araminta's daughters takes after her meanness, who is Rosamund. Posy, meanwhile, is kinder and chatty. 

Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), who will mysteriously meet the lady in silver during his mother's masquerade ball. 

As in the books and the fairytale, her identity remains a secret except for Sophie, who is the illegitimate daughter of the earl Araminta married. 

Netflix also earlier released the photos of Yerin and Luke in casual clothes as promotions for their turn as the next season's lead. 

The fourth season is based on Julia Quinn's book, "An Offer From a Gentleman." Bridgerton is adapted from Quinn's books that details the lives and romances of the Bridgerton children set in an alternate Regency London. 

Leung played Cho Chang, Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) crush in the "Harry Potter" films. 

RELATED: Korean-Australian Yerin Ha bags role of Benedict's Sophie in 'Bridgerton 4'

vuukle comment

BRIDGERTON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sharmaine Arnaiz all praises for &lsquo;Shogun&rsquo; star Hiroyuki Sanada

Sharmaine Arnaiz all praises for ‘Shogun’ star Hiroyuki Sanada

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Sharmaine Arnaiz fondly recalled her experience as a leading lady to Japanese superstar Hiroyuki Sanada in the 1995 Japanese-Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid bares real reason why Liza Soberano quit Careless Music

James Reid bares real reason why Liza Soberano quit Careless Music

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Careless Music Chief Executive Officer James Reid revealed that it was Liza Soberano herself who decided to leave the talent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ena Mori&rsquo;s immersive show merges music, dance and art

Ena Mori’s immersive show merges music, dance and art

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
The upcoming show of Japanese-Filipino pop artist Ena Mori “will be an excuse to have a great time.”
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid reveals reason why he terminated Jeffrey Oh from Careless

James Reid reveals reason why he terminated Jeffrey Oh from Careless

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Careless Music Chief Executive Officer James Reid revealed why he terminated Jeffrey Oh from his company. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ken Chan will return to the Philippines to face Syndicated Estafa charges &mdash; report

Ken Chan will return to the Philippines to face Syndicated Estafa charges — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Ken Chan will return to the country to face his Syndicated Estafa case. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ricardo Cepeda released after posting bail for estafa charge

Ricardo Cepeda released after posting bail for estafa charge

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Seasoned actor Ricardo Cepeda is now out of jail after he posted bail for his Estafa case.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzalez star in Netflix's 1st Filipino zombie movie 'Outside'

Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzalez star in Netflix's 1st Filipino zombie movie 'Outside'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Netflix released the trailer for "Outside," the first Filipino zombie movie on the streaming platform, starring Sid Lucero...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Minogue bring 'Tension' tour to the Philippines

Kylie Minogue bring 'Tension' tour to the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Australian pop star Kylie Minogue is bringing her Tension Tour in Manila early next year.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Transformers One' review: Origin story rolls out new promise

'Transformers One' review: Origin story rolls out new promise

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
The "Transformers" franchise appears to have regained its spark with brand new entry "Transformers One," set around the origins...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with