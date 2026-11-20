Former SexBomb Girl Louise Bolton says husband agreed to monogamous marriage

Former SexBomb Girls member Louise Bolton, now known as Farah Osama

MANILA, Philippines — Former SexBomb Girls member Louise Bolton, now known as Farah Osama, revealed that she and her husband entered into a written agreement that he would not take another wife despite Islam allowing men to marry multiple women.

In an interview on GMA's "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" on Thursday, Farah said she made it clear to her husband, Osama, that being in a polygamous marriage was something she would not accept.

The couple reportedly formalized their agreement through a signed contract, with Osama's family also aware of their arrangement. She added that her husband's family practices monogamous marriages.

"We talked about it and his family also knows," Farah said.

"I said, if you are planning to marry another one, then our marriage is voided," she added.

Farah said she met Osama in Qatar, where they are both currently based. At the time, she was working for a recruitment agency when he reached out to inquire about employment opportunities for his brother.

Their conversation eventually took a romantic turn after Osama learned that she was single.

"And then when he found out that I was single, he asked me, 'I want to marry you,'" she recalled.

Farah initially thought he was joking, noting that she received numerous messages from other people but chose to respond to Osama because of his persistence and kindness.

"He's kind and he kept messaging," she said.

Unlike conventional Filipino courtship, Farah explained that they did not go through a traditional dating phase because of Islamic practices.

She said men and women are allowed to meet in public, provided that their interactions take place in an open setting where other people can see them.

Farah and Osama are now married and have a daughter together.

Farah also discussed her journey to becoming a Muslim, sharing some of the religious practices and distinctions between what is considered halal and haram.

Her absence from the SexBomb Girls' recent reunion concerts has also drawn attention from fans who have been looking for her.

Farah disclosed that fellow former member Rochelle Pangilinan reached out to her while the group was preparing for its reunion shows.

However, she said she could no longer participate in the group's activities because of her religious commitments as a Muslim.

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