Miley Cyrus marries drummer Maxx Morando in intimate ceremony

MANILA, Philippines — Grammy-winning singer Miley Cyrus has married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21, according to multiple reports.

The 33-year-old singer and the 28-year-old drummer of rock band Liily exchanged vows at a private residence, surrounded by family members and close friends, People confirmed.

Photos and videos from the wedding showed the couple standing beside a swimming pool beneath an arch adorned with white flowers.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer wore a long-sleeved white wedding gown featuring an open back and a flowing train, while Morando opted for a classic black suit.

In footage published by TMZ, the singer was seen wiping away tears before reading her wedding vows from a folded white card.

“Before I met you I was lost, and, in finding you, I found myself,” Miley told her grooom, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The ceremony was officiated by Wayne Coyne, frontman of The Flaming Lips, who previously collaborated with Miley on her 2015 album, “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz,” Us Weekly reported.

Among the guests were Miley's mother, Tish, and her husband, actor Dominic Purcell; her younger sister, Noah; and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who attended with his partner, actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Also present were Purcell's son, Joseph, and Hurley's son, Damian.

The wedding festivities reportedly began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, November 20. Her stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared photos from the gathering on her Instagram Stories, including a personalized menu bearing the couple's initials, “M+M.”

Miley and Maxx's engagement became public in December 2025, after the singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Los Angeles premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” on December 1.

The couple later made their engagement public on December 2, 2025.

Maxx, who is also a music producer, has been romantically linked to Cyrus since 2021. The two have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

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