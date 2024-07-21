^

Barbie Forteza goes solo, rushes to help Herlene Budol at GMA Gala 2024

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 21, 2024 | 12:58pm
Barbie Forteza goes solo, rushes to help Herlene Budol at GMA Gala 2024
Actress Barbie Forteza in custom Mak Tumang for the GMA Gala 2024 on July 20, 2024.
Jharwin Castañeda, PioneerX Studios via Barbie Forteza's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza again chose to walk solo on the GMA Gala 2024 red carpet on Saturday. 

It was the same case for the two men in her life: real-life beau Jak Roberto and screen partner David Licauco. 

Dressed in a voluminous custom Mak Tumang gown, Barbie was among the winners of the Sparkle Choice Awards, along with Andrea Torres, Sanya Lopez, Bianca Umali, Ruru Madrid and Kyline Alcantara. 

Apart from looking like an angelic figure in a dreamy white ball gown, Barbie also showed her empathic streak when she rushed towards beauty queen-actress Herlene Budol, who fell down on stage. 

Both ladies were on the stage as they were introduced to the guests present in the grand ballroom of the Marriott Hotel when Herlene fell face-flat on the stage floor, as seen in videos circulating online. 

In several videos, it can be seen that Barbie, who was smiling at the cameras in front of the stage, was suddenly running in her ball gown and heels towards Herlene.

Online users complimented the actress' concern for her fellow star. 

Herlene, meanwhile, commented about the accident last night on X, formerly Twitter. 

"Sa buhay kapag nadapa ka, bumangon ka. Hangga't may buhay, may pag-asa. Walang susuko para sa pamilya," she wrote. 

In another post, she shared her sentiment about being laughed at following the accident. 

"'Pag [na]dapa [h]indi pinagtatawanan. Accident always happened (sic)! Sa palagay n'yo ba gusto ko ma-dapa? Lahat ng tao nadadapa, naaksidente. Ang importante safe at 'd[i] nasugatan," Herlene tweeted. 

