Coco Martin, Julia Montes to travel to Kenya for fan meet

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN is bringing Coco Martin and Julia Montes to Kenya, Africa to meet loyal viewers for the first time ever after years of captivating African audiences through its beloved Filipino teleseryes.

This marks a milestone for ABS-CBN as this is the first time that the company is bringing its Kapamilya stars to Kenya to celebrate the connection, culture, and the stories that continue to unite the Filipino and African communities.

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’s” Coco and “Saving Grace’s” Julia will head to Kenya to personally thank viewers for their unwavering support for ABS-CBN’s programs in an exclusive fan meet experience called “Kapamilya Live in Kenya.” The momentous event is happening on June 28 in Nairobi Cinema.

Apart from getting up-close and personal with CocoJul, Kenyans should also look forward to the airing of the beloved tandem’s hit ABS-CBN programs in Africa that will air on the StarTimes channel this year. Relive the “kilig” of CocoJul in the romantic-drama “Walang Hanggan” this July, and catch Julia in the heavy drama “Saving Grace” this September.

Coco’s Kapamilya teleseryes continue to make waves in Africa where the hit action-packed show “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” known internationally as “Gangs of Manila,” is currently airing in 41 countries in Africa, while “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” known abroad as “Brothers,” aired from 2021 to 2023.

Likewise, some of Julia’s biggest hits also captured Kenyan hearts such as “Ikaw Lamang,” “Doble Kara,” “Asintado,” and many more.

ABS-CBN’s well-loved programs have been airing in Africa since 2003. Since then, African households have been drawn to ABS-CBN’s Filipino storytelling where more of its hit programs continue to air in different African countries. Recent titles include “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Lavender Fields,” “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” and “The Broken Marriage Vow,” to name a few.

