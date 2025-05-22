^

Entertainment

Dolly de Leon shares which 'Nine Perfect Strangers' co-star she bonded with most

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 4:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dolly de Leon is still in disbelief she got cast in the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers" opposite Nicole Kidman.

The series is based on the 2018 book of the same name by Liane Moriarty. It premiered in 2021 and was renewed for a second season two years later.

Nicole portrays Russian guru Masha Dmitrichenko who founded a wellness resort in California. For the second season, she will invite a different set of nine new strangers to wellness retreat, this time, in the Austrian Alps.

Dolly's character is named Agnes, and accompanying her as newcomers are Christine Baranski, Mark Strong, Henry Golding, Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Aras Aydin, Lucas Englander, and Lena Olin.

The actress recounted to Philstar.com in an exclusive interview ahead of the second season's wide premiere the long journey it took from getting cast to finally releasing.

She said it was surreal to get cast in her first-ever internationally produced series, although expectations were tempered by the 2023 actors' strike.

"Hindi na 'to mangyayari, hindi 'to matutuloy, ang malas ko talaga, kahit kailan na lang laging ganyan," Dolly told herself at the time.

After the strike ended and she was beginning her preparations, Dolly was still in disbelief even when she had landed in Germany and met with the show's executive producer and assistant director.

The disbelief remained even when Dolly hit the soundstage, met Aras, Christine, Annie, and Mark, and shot a scene with Nicole.

"This is all very surreal to me, I never would have imagined my career would end up where it is now. It's crazy!" Dolly told Philstar.com.

The actress quipped that shooting in the Philippines is tough because of the humidity, and the main concern while shooting in the mountains was not to freeze up.

Dolly admitted she gets sweaty whenever she's nervous, but that helped a lot during chilling shoots, "It's a match made in heaven! I would love to work in cold weather all the time. Iba, ang sarap!"

Of all her "Nine Perfect Strangers," Dolly bonded the most with Maisie, whom she described as a wonderful human being and great actress.

"We got really close there kasi we were away from home for a long time, six months," Dolly ended. "[Maisie] became kind of my anchor, she really helped ground me and keep me sane."

RELATED: 'I've been dying to talk about it!': Dolly de Leon on 'Avatar' cast reveal

DOLLY DE LEON

NICOLE KIDMAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nadine Lustre files case for alleged violation of Safe Spaces Act

Nadine Lustre files case for alleged violation of Safe Spaces Act

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Actress Nadine Lustre filed a complaint for alleged violation of the Safe Spaces Act following "relentless and malicous...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA files Estafa vs Romeo Jalosjos, other TAPE officers

GMA files Estafa vs Romeo Jalosjos, other TAPE officers

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
GMA Network filed a criminal complaint for alleged Estafa with abuse of confidence against officers of Television...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dark truth' behind Maguad siblings killings featured in 'MMK'

'Dark truth' behind Maguad siblings killings featured in 'MMK'

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
“MMK” ("Maalaala Mo Kaya") uncovered the dark truth behind the Maguad siblings’ tragedy in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carol Banawa finishes Master of Science in Nursing

Carol Banawa finishes Master of Science in Nursing

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Singer Carol Banawa finished her Master of Science in Nursing. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich meet Bongbong Marcos in Malaca&ntilde;ang

Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich meet Bongbong Marcos in Malacañang

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Stars Wars" franchise actors Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich paid a courtesy call to President Ferdinand "Bongbong"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alfred Vargas shares secrets to election win amid other 'artistas' losing
Exclusive

Alfred Vargas shares secrets to election win amid other 'artistas' losing

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actor and Quezon City councilor Alfred Vargas believed that his connection with his constituents is the key for him winning...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI's 'Zero Pressure' performance video tops YouTube chart

BINI's 'Zero Pressure' performance video tops YouTube chart

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
“Nation’s Girl Group” BINI’s performance video for their new single “Zero Pressure” has...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jenzen Guino releases new summer anthem 'Rosas'

Jenzen Guino releases new summer anthem 'Rosas'

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Online sensation Jenzen Guino sets sail and embarks on his musical journey with his new single “Rosas.” ...
Entertainment
fbtw
LGBTQ Thai ghost story wins prize in Cannes

LGBTQ Thai ghost story wins prize in Cannes

By Alice Hackman | 6 hours ago
The film features sexy ghosts and a brawl between electrical appliances, but is also a meditation on sweeping unpleasant political...
Entertainment
fbtw
Scarlett Johansson wants to tell stories before 'they disappear'

Scarlett Johansson wants to tell stories before 'they disappear'

By Jordi Zamora | 7 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson said she has moved past fearing she will disappear as an actor, but that as a director it was important...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with