Barbie Forteza recalls 'accidental' 1st kiss with Jak Roberto

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Barbie Forteza humorously recalled her "accidental" first kiss with partner Jak Roberto before they even officially started dating.

Barbie was on the July 17 episode of "It's Showtime," and during the noontime variety show's "Expecially For You" segment, hosts Vice Ganda and Jhong Hilario discussed with the contestants the importance of a first kiss.

Vice then asked Barbie about her first kiss experience, joking that it might have hurt, given the actress' initial reaction to the question.

"Siyempre ang sarap sa pakiramdam, kasi 'yung time na siyempre nagliligawan kayo, 'di ba 'yun na ‘yung ini-imagine mo eh, 'Ano kaya ang magiging first kiss, pa-paano kaya? Kailan kaya 'yung perfect moment para gawin 'yun?'" the actress said.

Barbie, however, admitted that her first kiss with Jak was accidental. It occured when she was about to get off while he manuevered his car.

WATCH: Barbie Forteza reveals her 1st kiss with boyfriend Jak Roberto

"Bebeso sana ako, beso lang. Tapos siya palikod. Titingnan niya 'yung likod tapos nag-swak lang 'yung [lips] namin. 'Tas nag-tinginan lang kaming dalawa ng ganyan," the actress shared.

She reiterated they still were not an item then and she did not want to kiss unless the relationship was official, "So, nu'ng time na 'yun parang natigilan ako, 'Oh shucks... tayo na ba?"

Vice then joked that his first kiss was similar to Barbie's, mimicking the whole scenario, but pointed out a first kiss really stays on one's mind.

Barbie added that the reaction after the first kiss is important because the two people involved would have to consider pursuing the relationship. She said Jak was apologetic about their accidental kiss.

After hearing her story, Vice joked that the aftermath of his first kiss was the same, "Kami pala ni Barbie 'yung nasa storya!"

Barbie recently stated in a guest appearance on "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" that she and Jak do not feel the so-called seven-year-itch, and Jak has even brought up marriage several times in their relationship. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

RELATED: Barbie Forteza on 'sure' friendship with David Licauco, wedding talks with Jak Roberto