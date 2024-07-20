^

Entertainment

Barbie Forteza recalls 'accidental' 1st kiss with Jak Roberto

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 20, 2024 | 11:42am
Barbie Forteza recalls 'accidental' 1st kiss with Jak Roberto
Celebrity couple Jak Roberto and Barbie Forteza
Jak Roberto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Barbie Forteza humorously recalled her "accidental" first kiss with partner Jak Roberto before they even officially started dating.

Barbie was on the July 17 episode of "It's Showtime," and during the noontime variety show's "Expecially For You" segment, hosts Vice Ganda and Jhong Hilario discussed with the contestants the importance of a first kiss.

Vice then asked Barbie about her first kiss experience, joking that it might have hurt, given the actress' initial reaction to the question.

"Siyempre ang sarap sa pakiramdam, kasi 'yung time na siyempre nagliligawan kayo, 'di ba 'yun na ‘yung ini-imagine mo eh, 'Ano kaya ang magiging first kiss, pa-paano kaya? Kailan kaya 'yung perfect moment para gawin 'yun?'" the actress said.

Barbie, however, admitted that her first kiss with Jak was accidental. It occured when she was about to get off while he manuevered his car.

WATCH: Barbie Forteza reveals her 1st kiss with boyfriend Jak Roberto

"Bebeso sana ako, beso lang. Tapos siya palikod. Titingnan niya 'yung likod tapos nag-swak lang 'yung [lips] namin. 'Tas nag-tinginan lang kaming dalawa ng ganyan," the actress shared.

She reiterated they still were not an item then and she did not want to kiss unless the relationship was official, "So, nu'ng time na 'yun parang natigilan ako, 'Oh shucks... tayo na ba?"

Vice then joked that his first kiss was similar to Barbie's, mimicking the whole scenario, but pointed out a first kiss really stays on one's mind.

Barbie added that the reaction after the first kiss is important because the two people involved would have to consider pursuing the relationship. She said Jak was apologetic about their accidental kiss.

After hearing her story, Vice joked that the aftermath of his first kiss was the same, "Kami pala ni Barbie 'yung nasa storya!"

Barbie recently stated in a guest appearance on "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" that she and Jak do not feel the so-called seven-year-itch, and Jak has even brought up marriage several times in their relationship. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

RELATED: Barbie Forteza on 'sure' friendship with David Licauco, wedding talks with Jak Roberto

vuukle comment

BARBIE FORTEZA

IT'S SHOWTIME

JAK ROBERTO

SHOWTIME

VICE GANDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
David Benoit recalls first time in Manila as a career highlight

David Benoit recalls first time in Manila as a career highlight

By Carlo Orosa | 12 hours ago
David Benoit, a five-time Grammy nominee for his seminal contributions to contemporary jazz, is back in Manila for a one-night...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bossing Vic Sotto slated for &lsquo;eye-opening&rsquo; MMFF comeback

Bossing Vic Sotto slated for ‘eye-opening’ MMFF comeback

By MJ Marfori | 12 hours ago
Ambitious, challenging, and groundbreaking. These are perfect recipes for the major film comeback of an icon.
Entertainment
fbtw
At 21, Andrea Brillantes invests in fine jewelry business

At 21, Andrea Brillantes invests in fine jewelry business

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
At 21, Andrea Brillantes knows what she wants, including where to invest her hard-earned money.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Padilla will &lsquo;tip the balance&rsquo; in &lsquo;Asawa Ng Asawa Ko&rsquo;

Kylie Padilla will ‘tip the balance’ in ‘Asawa Ng Asawa Ko’

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Kylie Padilla has entered the picture of “Asawa Ng Asawa Ko” as Hannah, the original wife and former partner of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessy Mendiola on motherhood lessons from Ate Vi

Jessy Mendiola on motherhood lessons from Ate Vi

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
??Jessy Mendiola is keen on honing her acting flair now that she has returned to acting after a five-year hiatus.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Michelle Dee, Ruffa Gutierrez, Issa Pressman do &lsquo;flash&rsquo; modeling for Italian brand's Philippine launch

Michelle Dee, Ruffa Gutierrez, Issa Pressman do ‘flash’ modeling for Italian brand's Philippine launch

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee, actress-beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez, and singer Issa Pressman recently did...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Twisters' review: Nature is a thrill

'Twisters' review: Nature is a thrill

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
"Twisters" had a lot going on for it to match its cult classic predecessor, but Chung and company did just enough to blow...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chad Kinis beats Rufa Mae, Empoy as 'Last One Laughing Philippines' 1st winner

Chad Kinis beats Rufa Mae, Empoy as 'Last One Laughing Philippines' 1st winner

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Chad Kinis outlasted nine other popular Filipino comedians to emerge as the first winner of "'Last One Laughing Philippi...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre reacts to being 'Estetik Queen'

Nadine Lustre reacts to being 'Estetik Queen'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Many online users observed how Nadine Lustre keeps her Instagram feed curated with good quality photos. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with