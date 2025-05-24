'KMJS,' 'Firefly' win at 2025 New York festival, BINI docu among finalists

MANILA, Philippines — Several Filipino projects were recognized at the recently concluded 2025 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

Since 1957, New York Festivals celebrates exceptional advertising, television and radio programming globally "to award creativity that both respects and defies history" and is "unafraid to leap off history's shoulders to innovate in new creative spaces."

Three awards went to GMA Network productions, namely the "Pogoland" episode of "The Atom Araullo Specials," the "Nickel and Dime" episode of "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho," and Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 Best Picture winner "Firefly."

"Pogoland," where journalist Atom Araullo investigated Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGOs, won the Gold Tower in the National Affairs category, marking the fourth win of "The Atom Araullo Specials" at New York Festivals.

"Nickel and Dime," about the destruction of Homonhon Island in Eastern Samar due to massive mining, won the Bronze Tower in the Environment & Ecology category. This is the third recognition for "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho" at the annual ceremony.

Zig Dulay's "Firefly" won the Silver Tower in the Feature Films category, adding to its long list of accolades.

A fourth award, a Bronze Tower in Cultural Issues, went to Manila-based German journalist Carsten Stormer for his "Wings of Courage: The Eagle Huntress of Mongolia."

Three other Filipino projects were recognized with Finalist Diplomas, two of them again from GMA Network.

The "Typhoon Gaemi + Southwest Monsoon" episode of "24 Oras" was recognized in the Newscast category, while the documentary "Lost Sabungeros" was recognized in Investigative Journalism.

"24 Oras" previously won a Silver Tower in the same category in 2009 for its coverage of the Lanao del Norte attacks, and that same year won a Gold Tower for Jiggy Manicad's report on Corporal Angelo Abeto.

The remaning project was the "BINI: Born to Win" documentary in the Biography/Profiles category.

