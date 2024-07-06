Barbie Forteza on 'sure' friendship with David Licauco, wedding talks with Jak Roberto

MANILA, Philippines — The seven-year itch does not exist for actress Barbie Forteza. In fact, her long-time boyfriend, Jak Roberto, has brought up marriage several times in their relationship.

Barbie appeared on the July 5 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" to promote her newest film "That Kind Of Love," opposite David Licauco, her partner in the popular BarDa love team.

The actress described her love as "unbreakable," which she points to the maturity she and Jak have since the early days of their relationship.

Boy praised the BarDa love team for being so open with fans. Barbie said she "slowly but surely" built her friendship with David because their team up was unexpectedly successful.

"Feeling ko, timing has nothing to do with the success of our love team, siguro mas more on luck," Barbie shared, attributing to the huge impact of the "Maria Clara at Ibarra" show.

After giving love advice for fellow actors, including David, Barbie admitted not believing in the seven-year itch.

WATCH: Barbie Forteza takes the hot seat on 'Fast Talk With Boy Abunda'

She reiterated Jak's maturity and being able to tolerate her "alpha female" attitude, though she said they had to give up a lot of quality time following the explosion of the BarDa love team.

"Very secure siya sa sarili niya na he lets his woman shine, kahit not with him," Barbie praised Jak.

Boy then asked Barbie if they have discussed marriage, and the actress answered in the affirmative with a knowing grin.

Barbie shared Jak often sends her wedding videos on Instagram, which affirms that he is thinking about it and wants to be involved in such plans.

The episode ended with Boy and Barbie in a tear-off — becoming the first to cry on cue — which Barbie handily won.

"That Kind Of Love" premieres in Philippine theaters on July 10. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

RELATED: Barbie Forteza reveals David Licauco once followed a girl in South Korea