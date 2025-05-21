^

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco share love languages for each other

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 12:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The BarDa love team of Barbie Forteza and David Licauco is not shy about sharing how close they are, even displaying a few of the five so-called love languages.

Barbie and David were asked about their love language for the other in a brand event held in Makati last May 17.

Barbie initially joked her love language were Barbie dolls before sharing what she receives from David were words of affirmation.

"Mahilig siya mangamusta, 'pag tingin niya down ako that day, magsasabi siya ng 'Ganda mo ngayon ah!' Ganyan," Barbie said, leading to David teasing her about receiving his comments.

The actress added that David would perform acts of service and gift-giving, such as buying her coffee whenever she was tired. She elicited screams and squeals when she joked that all she was waiting for was physical touch.

David, meanwhile, said Barbie understood him and classified it as an act of service, reiterating what Barbie says to him whenever they would check up on one another.

He even teased that they show physical touch by hugging and supporting each other, "Words of affirmation din, sabi mo ang galing ko at ang cute ko."

Barbie and David first appeared together in "Heartful Cafe," but it was not until "Maria Clara at Ibarra" that their love team take off.

Since then, the love team has starred in the "Maging Sino Ka Man" series remake, "That Kind of Love" for its big screen debut, "Pulang Araw" on Netflix, and numerous brand endorsements.

