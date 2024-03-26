^

Have peace of mind on the road this Holy Week with Toyota Motorist Assistance

March 26, 2024 | 5:30pm
Toyota’s certified service advisors and technicians will be available to assist motorists from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Good Friday, March 29 when services will be offered until 12 p.m.
MANILA, Philippines — From March 28 to 31, TMP together with its select dealerships across the country is offering free emergency roadside assistance.

The following the participating on-site Dealer Facilities:

  • North Luzon
    • Toyota Angeles Pampanga
    • Toyota Baguio City
    • Toyota Bataan
    • Toyota Ilocos Norte
    • Toyota La Union
  • South Luzon
    • Toyota Calamba
    • Toyota Camarines Sur
    • Toyota Dasmarinas Cavite
    • Toyota Lucena City
    • Toyota Calapan 
       
  • Visayas
    • Toyota Mabolo, Cebu
    • Toyota Mandaue South, Cebu 
       
  • Mindanao
    • Toyota Davao City

Toyota Motorist Assistance will also be available through Toyota service personnel assigned in partner Shell stations:

  • North Luzon Expressway (NLEX): Northbound – NLT Burol, Pan-Philippine Highway, Balagtas, Bulacan from March 28 to 31
     
  • South Luzon Expressway (SLEX): Southbound – SLEX Putatan, Muntinlupa (after SB Alabang Exit) from March 28 to 31
     
  • Mahogany, Tagaytay: Mahogany Avenue, 4120, Tagaytay City, from March 28 to 31

 

To learn more or get updates on this program, visit toyota.com.ph/promos/emergency-roadside-assistance-holy-week-2024 or follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on X, and join the Viber community ToyotaPH.

