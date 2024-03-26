Have peace of mind on the road this Holy Week with Toyota Motorist Assistance
MANILA, Philippines — From March 28 to 31, TMP together with its select dealerships across the country is offering free emergency roadside assistance.
Toyota’s certified service advisors and technicians will be available to assist motorists from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Good Friday, March 29 when services will be offered until 12 p.m.
The following the participating on-site Dealer Facilities:
- North Luzon
- Toyota Angeles Pampanga
- Toyota Baguio City
- Toyota Bataan
- Toyota Ilocos Norte
- Toyota La Union
- South Luzon
- Toyota Calamba
- Toyota Camarines Sur
- Toyota Dasmarinas Cavite
- Toyota Lucena City
- Toyota Calapan
- Visayas
- Toyota Mabolo, Cebu
- Toyota Mandaue South, Cebu
- Mindanao
- Toyota Davao City
Toyota Motorist Assistance will also be available through Toyota service personnel assigned in partner Shell stations:
- North Luzon Expressway (NLEX): Northbound – NLT Burol, Pan-Philippine Highway, Balagtas, Bulacan from March 28 to 31
- South Luzon Expressway (SLEX): Southbound – SLEX Putatan, Muntinlupa (after SB Alabang Exit) from March 28 to 31
- Mahogany, Tagaytay: Mahogany Avenue, 4120, Tagaytay City, from March 28 to 31
To learn more or get updates on this program, visit toyota.com.ph/promos/emergency-roadside-assistance-holy-week-2024 or follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on X, and join the Viber community ToyotaPH.
