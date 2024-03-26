Have peace of mind on the road this Holy Week with Toyota Motorist Assistance

Toyota’s certified service advisors and technicians will be available to assist motorists from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Good Friday, March 29 when services will be offered until 12 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — From March 28 to 31, TMP together with its select dealerships across the country is offering free emergency roadside assistance.

The following the participating on-site Dealer Facilities:

North Luzon Toyota Angeles Pampanga Toyota Baguio City Toyota Bataan Toyota Ilocos Norte Toyota La Union



South Luzon Toyota Calamba Toyota Camarines Sur Toyota Dasmarinas Cavite Toyota Lucena City Toyota Calapan



Visayas Toyota Mabolo, Cebu Toyota Mandaue South, Cebu



Mindanao Toyota Davao City



Toyota Motorist Assistance will also be available through Toyota service personnel assigned in partner Shell stations:

North Luzon Expressway (NLEX): Northbound – NLT Burol, Pan-Philippine Highway, Balagtas, Bulacan from March 28 to 31



Northbound – NLT Burol, Pan-Philippine Highway, Balagtas, Bulacan from March 28 to 31 South Luzon Expressway (SLEX): Southbound – SLEX Putatan, Muntinlupa (after SB Alabang Exit) from March 28 to 31



Southbound – SLEX Putatan, Muntinlupa (after SB Alabang Exit) from March 28 to 31 Mahogany, Tagaytay: Mahogany Avenue, 4120, Tagaytay City, from March 28 to 31

To learn more or get updates on this program, visit toyota.com.ph/promos/emergency-roadside-assistance-holy-week-2024 or follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on X, and join the Viber community ToyotaPH.