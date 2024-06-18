^

Toyota breaks ground for new dealership in Tugbok, Davao

Philstar.com
June 18, 2024 | 2:55pm
Toyota breaks ground for new dealership in Tugbok, Davao
(From left) Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) Vice President for Vehicle Sales Operations Elijah Marcial, TMP Vice President for Dealer Development Lyna Garcia, TMP Marketing Division Senior Vice President Masahiro Haoka, Toyota Cagayan de Oro, Inc. (TCO) Chairman Peter Lim Lo Suy, TMP Marketing Division Executive Vice President Jing Atienza, Tugbok Proper Barangay Captain Wilfredo Anfone, TMP President Masando Hashimoto, TCO President Betty Lu, Toyota Davao City, Inc. (TDC) Chairman Boyet Lim, TCO Executive Nancy Ramirez, TDC President Denise Lim, TCO Executive Eric Uy, and TMP Vice President for Customer Service Operations Jeff Matsuo.
MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) confirms the development of a new Toyota dealership in Mindanao with the groundbreaking of Toyota Tugbok, Davao.

The upcoming dealership in Davao del Sur will be the third Toyota dealership in Davao City once it is completed and will serve the motorists of the biggest city in Mindanao and other nearby communities.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, TMP President Masando Hashimoto said, “Davao City is one of the most progressive and promising areas in the Philippines sustaining elevated levels of economic growth. The presence of Service, Manufacturing, and Agriculture sectors shows that this city will continue to boost the economy and create livelihood.”

“With this positive outlook, Toyota Motor Philippines would like to provide the community with the improved mobility of people, goods and services by establishing another Toyota dealership in Davao City,” he added.

Toyota Tugbok, Davao will be a 3S dealership offering sales of Toyota vehicles, after-sales services, and spare parts. It will feature a modern design that will create an inviting atmosphere and provide the best quality service.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release from Toyota is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.


 

